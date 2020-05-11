Renault India Reopens Their Dealerships and Workshops

Renault has joined the slew of manufacturers who have resumed their retail operations. Renault has opened its office and select dealerships and service centres, and has introduced several safety and hygiene measures as it prepares to welcome back customers across all its touchpoints. Renault has opened more than 194 showrooms and workshops in line with the new safety protocols and the remaining touchpoints will be opened in a phased-wise manner based on permissions from the local authorities. Renault dealerships have ensured special care to sanitise their facilities and test drive cars. There are multiple training programmes, protocols and processes in place to monitor the execution of Renault’s customer-first initiatives and efforts, as a part of their ‘Welcome Back’ initiative.

“Globally, Renault is gradually resuming business operations, country by country. In India, we have started the business operations in a phased manner. We have a long-term commitment here and India plays an important role in the strategic operations of Groupe Renault. Customer safety and satisfaction is our main objective and is one of the driving forces behind everything we do. As the lockdown is gradually being lifted and business is slowly resuming, our primary focus is on ensuring that we safeguard our customers, by introducing rigorous safety and hygiene practices across all touchpoints. At the same time, the health, safety and well-being of all Renault employees, dealers and other stakeholders, their families and the community at large is of utmost importance, and we have taken necessary actions on all these fronts as well,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations.

As a first step, all dealerships – showrooms and workshops, will be completely fumigated before it is opened for customers. There is a manpower health screening for all dealership employees after resuming the job and only post that will employees be allowed to start work. There will be daily monitoring, necessary action and processes which will be adopted across all showrooms and workshops, to ensure social distancing and safety measures are implemented. Display and test drive cars, whether at the dealership or at customers’ homes will have multiple sanitization points after each customer interaction. The same detailed processes will be followed for all cars that come for servicing as well, to ensure customers have complete peace of mind.

In order to support the customer in these challenging times, Renault has announced a host of customer focused offers. Renault has rolled out a ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ scheme where customers can buy any Renault car in May and start paying their EMI after 3 months of purchase. The offer can be availed either at the dealership, on the Renault India website or the My Renault App. There are also offers across the product range including cash offers, exchange benefits and finance at a special rate of 8.99%. These are complemented by additional loyalty offers for its existing customers. Renault has also significantly enhanced digital capabilities and portfolios with online booking options and other interventions. Customers can book cars from home on the Renault India website or the MyRenault App with zero booking amount, and can also get loan approvals remotely from Renault Finance.

On the service front, Renault has launched extended service warranty and extension of first free service. Renault has announced relaxation on Warranty (including the Extended Warranty policies) and Periodic service schedules for its customers during this lockdown period. Renault India’s 24X7 roadside assistance continues to ensure support for its customers in case of an emergency. Renault Finance has also announced measures to support the customer which is the form of – Job Loss Cover and EMI Protect Plan.