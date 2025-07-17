Range Rover Velar Autobiography Launched in India at ₹89.90 Lakh – Pure Class on Wheels

Overview – 4 Key Highlights:
- Luxury, your way: From Windsor leather massage seats to a panoramic roof, the Velar Autobiography is crafted for comfort.
- Performance tailored for India: Turbo-petrol and diesel mild-hybrid engines suit every mood and road.
- Tech that thinks for you: Smart driver aids and creature comforts built to ease every journey.
- Two premium choices: Autobiography at ₹89.90 lakh; Dynamic SE from ₹84.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India).
Introduction – When Luxury Feels Like Second Nature
Some cars make a statement with sound. The new Range Rover Velar Autobiography, launched in India at ₹89.90 lakh, does it with silence, presence, and purpose.
This isn’t a flashy arrival. It’s a quiet kind of confidence. The kind that doesn’t demand your attention but earns it. Whether you’re crawling through city traffic or escaping the chaos for a weekend getaway, the Velar Autobiography wraps you in calm, comfort, and character — every mile of the way.
And this time, Range Rover’s making that feeling more personal than ever.
Exterior – A Sculpted Statement
Even at a standstill, the Velar Autobiography feels like it’s gliding. The signature floating roof, flush door handles, and those sharp Pixel LED headlights deliver a futuristic look grounded in elegance.
It’s the kind of silhouette that turns heads without trying too hard — enhanced with Satin Dark Grey 20-inch alloy wheels and Burnished Copper accents that shimmer just enough. The sliding panoramic roof doesn’t just add flair, it makes every journey feel more open, more connected — like you’ve brought the outside in.
Interior – A Cabin That Understands You
Slide in, and you’re not just driving — you’re unwinding.
The 20-way massage front seats, wrapped in Full Extended Windsor leather, greet you like a warm embrace. Above, a Suedecloth headliner softens the cabin’s acoustics, while real Shadow Grey Ash veneers offer an earthy contrast to the modern layout.
Passengers don’t just ride along — they recline, thanks to power-adjustable rear seats. Add in four-zone climate control, configurable ambient lighting, and Cabin Air Purification Plus, and it’s easy to forget you’re in a moving vehicle at all.
And then there’s the Meridian™ 3D Surround Sound System — pure audio bliss. Every note, every beat, feels like you’re center stage.
Powertrain – Smooth, Smart, and Silent When It Needs to Be
No luxury SUV is complete without performance to match its poise. The Velar Autobiography offers two engine choices:
|Variant
|Engine Type
|Power
|Torque
|P250 Petrol
|2.0L Turbocharged
|183.9 kW
|365 Nm
|D200 Diesel MHEV
|2.0L Mild Hybrid
|150 kW
|430 Nm
Both engines are smooth, capable, and built for India’s ever-changing roads. Whether it’s the quick punch of the petrol or the steady pull of the diesel hybrid, the Velar always feels sure of itself behind the wheel.
And with tech like Terrain Response 2, Electronic Air Suspension, and Adaptive Dynamics, the SUV isn’t just reacting — it’s thinking ahead, keeping you comfortable, in control, and ready for whatever the road throws your way.
The Dynamic SE – Simpler, but Still Sophisticated
Not everyone needs the top-spec, and that’s where the Range Rover Velar Dynamic SE steps in — at ₹84.90 lakh. It dials down a few luxuries, but keeps the essence intact.
You still get:
- The same powerful P250 petrol engine
- 14-way powered front seats
- LED DRLs
- Fixed panoramic roof
- Four-zone climate control
- Meridian™ sound system
It’s a variant built for those who like things understated but still want the Range Rover charm.
What Range Rover Says
As Ryan Miller, Global Product & Services Director at Range Rover, put it:
“Velar Autobiography is more than a car — it’s a sanctuary on wheels. Every detail, from leather to sound, has been curated to feel like luxury you live with, not just admire.”
Conclusion – Subtle Sophistication Done Right
In a world where luxury often feels loud and overdone, the Range Rover Velar Autobiography chooses quiet confidence. It doesn’t need flashy grilles or outrageous horsepower to make its mark. Its charm lies in the calm — in the soft touch of leather, the hush of the cabin, and the way it makes every drive feel like it’s made just for you.
For those who appreciate the beauty of less, the joy of comfort, and the power of presence, this isn’t just another SUV — it’s the one that truly fits your rhythm.