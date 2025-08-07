Oben Rorr EZ Sigma Launched at ₹1.27 Lakh with 175km Range – Deliveries from August 15

4-Pointer Overview:
- Oben launches Rorr EZ Sigma, a tech-packed electric bike starting at ₹1.27 lakh (introductory).
- Available in two battery options – 3.4 kWh and 4.4 kWh, with up to 175 km range.
- Features like Reverse Mode, 5-inch TFT display, and geo-fencing make it city-smart.
- Bookings open at ₹2,999; deliveries start August 15, 2025.
Intro:
Electric mobility is evolving, and Oben Electric is clearly leading the charge. With the launch of the Rorr EZ Sigma, Oben isn’t just unveiling a new model – it’s redefining the electric two-wheeler segment for India’s smart, urban riders.
Priced at just ₹1.27 lakh (introductory), the Rorr EZ Sigma isn’t merely about affordability – it brings serious performance, real-world practicality, and futuristic features, all tailored for India’s bustling city roads.
Let’s explore what makes this next-gen electric motorcycle a true standout.
Smarter, Bolder Design for Urban Commuting
Oben has taken the success of the original Rorr EZ and refined it further. The Rorr EZ Sigma is designed for everyday use but with an intelligent twist. The upgraded version now includes:
- Reverse Mode for effortless parking in tight spaces.
- A vibrant 5-inch TFT colour display with navigation, trip data, and live call/message/music alerts.
- A redesigned seat for better comfort during longer city rides.
- Striking new graphics and a standout Electric Red colour, adding more personality on the road.
This is a bike that not only moves but communicates, guides, and even warns you, making your daily commute far more connected and intuitive.
Performance Meets Practicality
The Rorr EZ Sigma is available in two battery variants – a 3.4 kWh and a 4.4 kWh model, both based on Oben’s patented LFP battery tech, known for:
- 50% higher thermal resistance, ideal for India’s climate
- Twice the lifespan compared to regular EV batteries
- High reliability with lower degradation
You get a top speed of 95 km/h, 0-40 km/h in just 3.3 seconds, and three riding modes – Eco, City, and Havoc – letting you control the bike’s response based on your mood or traffic.
Thanks to fast-charging capabilities, the battery goes from 0 to 80% in just 1.5 hours, minimizing downtime.
Smart Connectivity & Safety Features
The bike is future-ready in every sense. You also get a 1-year free subscription to the upgraded Oben Electric App, which brings next-level control to your fingertips:
- Find My Rorr with GPS tracking
- Remote lock & anti-theft alerts via geo-fencing
- Battery diagnostics & ride history
- Access to 68,000+ public charging stations
When it comes to safety, Oben’s Unified Brake Assist (UBA) ensures better control, while features like the Driver Alert System tell you when the bike is ready to ride. The 130/70-17 wide tyres, 200 mm ground clearance, and water-wading depth of 230 mm ensure this bike doesn’t fear potholes or monsoons.
Rorr EZ Sigma – Feature Table:
|Feature Category
|Details
|Starting Price
|₹1.27 lakh (3.4 kWh), ₹1.37 lakh (4.4 kWh)
|Battery Type
|LFP (Lithium Ferrous Phosphate)
|Range (IDC)
|Up to 175 km
|Top Speed
|95 km/h
|Acceleration
|0-40 km/h in 3.3 seconds
|Ride Modes
|Eco, City, Havoc
|Charging Time
|0 to 80% in 1.5 hours
|Display
|5-inch TFT colour screen
|Connectivity
|Navigation, alerts, Oben App, GPS, OTA
|Colours
|Electric Red, Photon White, Electro Amber, Surge Cyan
|Special Features
|Reverse Mode, Follow-Me-Home Lights, Geo-Fencing, Remote Lock
|EMI Starting At
|₹2,999/month
|Booking Amount
|₹2,999
|Deliveries Begin
|August 15, 2025
Conclusion:
The Oben Rorr EZ Sigma isn’t just another electric bike – it’s a statement. Built for Indian riders by an Indian startup, it delivers what real-world users actually need: reliability, smart tech, safety, and performance, all wrapped in a sleek, commuter-friendly package.
For riders looking to switch from petrol to electric without compromising on fun, utility, or connectivity, the Rorr EZ Sigma feels like the right next step. With a modest starting price, future-ready features, and deliveries beginning August 15, Oben is proving that smart mobility doesn’t have to be expensive or complicated.
This is the kind of EV India’s roads were waiting for.