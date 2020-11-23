MG Hector, Hector Plus and ZS EV now Available With Discounts for the First Time

Comparatively, MG Motors might be a new entrant in our market but looking at its popularity and good sales number, the company has managed to carve a space for itself. The company currently has four products in its Indian portfolio, namely: Hector, Hector Plus, ZS EV and the recently launched Gloster SUV. The carmaker recently clocked highest sales number ever since its debut in the Indian market in June 2019. MG dealers are looking forward to bumping up the sales even further and in the same wake, have rolled out attractive benefits and discounts.

More details

This is the first time that the carmaker’s dealerships are offering discounts on its vehicles and that is a testimony of their popularity, despite existing in a competitive sphere.

MG dealers are currently offering discounts and offer on 3 of its vehicles: Hector, Hector Plus and the ZS EV. Benefits on Hector and Hector Plus include exchange bonus scheme of INR 25,000. While customers making a booking during a particular period will be offered a 3 year AMC maintenance pack for free. The electric MG ZS SUV comes in at a discount of INR 40,000, an exchange offer of INR 25,000 along with a 3 year AMC maintenance pack. One thing worth noting here is that these discounts are offered by dealers, and they vary from dealer to dealer, depending on the stock.

Specifications

The MG Hector and Hector Plus are powered by the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel and in-house developed 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol unit. Both the engines are mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard along with the dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT) as optional on the petrol model. The diesel mill generates output figures of 170 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque. The petrol unit belts out 143 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre petrol unit can also be coupled with a 48V mild-hybrid system mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

On the other hand, the ZS EV gets an all-electric powertrain, which includes a liquid-cooled 44.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and an electric motor that can provide a total range of over 340 kms on a single charge. The motor is capable enough to produce over 143 PS of maximum power and 353 Nm of peak torque and can easily propel the vehicle from 0-100 kmph in just 8.5 seconds. The battery gets an IP67 rating and the car is equipped with 3 driving modes and 3 levels of regenerative braking.

Through Super-Fast DC chargers (50 kW), the ZS EV will reach 80% battery capacity within 50 minutes while AC fast chargers installed at homes will take around 6 – 8 hours for a full charge. The ZS EV offers free-of-charge 5-year manufacturer warranty for unlimited kilometres on the car, 8 yrs /150k km warranty on battery and also includes round-the-clock roadside assistance (RSA) for a period of 5 years, for privately registered cars.