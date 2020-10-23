Mark Your Calendars, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Will Arrive on 6th Novemeber!

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has been in the news for quite some time now. The 350 might be the most talked-about ‘Meteor’ in the history of mankind, and now we finally have a launch date. Shortly after the arrival of the ‘Highness’, the Meteor shower will happen on 6th November. Almost all the details are out in the open already as the spy pictures of the motorcycle have leaked online on multiple occasions. Not too long ago, it’s official specs also found their way on the internet.

More details

Slated for a much earlier launch, the arrival of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has been delayed on multiple occasions, owing to different reasons.

Powertrain and gearbox

The new four-stroke, single-cylinder UCE350 motor will continue with its long-stroke configuration and promises high torque at low engine speeds like the earlier version. In terms of output, it cranks out 20.2bhp and 27Nm of torque, which makes it gain 1.1bhp and lose 1 Nm in the transition. The updated construction promises a signature thump from the exhaust along with lower emissions, crisp acceleration and improved refinement. It will most likely be mated to a newly-developed gearbox which has fewer components and linkages and promises reduced friction and smooth operation. It includes a newly-developed clutch which will perform better in terms of longevity and will be easier to pull.

Other specifications

Talking about the motorcycle, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be based on a new twin-cradle frame, feature a raised handlebar for comfort-oriented ergonomics. The headlight will be a halogen-lit unit, surrounded by an LED light guide while the tail light will also feature a similar illumination pattern.

The big change will be a digi-analogue instrument cluster with 8 tell-tale lights and an analogue speedometer with kmph and mph markings. The digital screen will display readouts for a service reminder, a much-needed fuel-level bar, a clock, a gear indicator and an eco indicator among other things. Sitting alongside this dial will be another colour TFT screen to the right which RE calls a Tripper Navigation Display Unit. Pairing with the rider’s smartphone via Bluetooth, it will display turn-by-turn navigation through signage in both day and night modes. The bike will also feature a USB charging port.

Customization options

Images that were leaked earlier were seemed to be from Royal Enfield’s online configurator. Which means that the bike is going to be offered with a bunch of accessories for people to customize the Meteor 350 according to their taste. One of the images showed a tinted flyscreen which is inspired by the one which is being offered as an accessory with the Interceptor 650. Visually speaking, the overall design takes cues from the Thunderbird X which came out as a funkier version of the standard Thunderbird.

The Meteor will carry forward the same attributes with minor design changes including a new tail lamp design which now takes a circular shape. We can also expect to see all-black alloy wheels with slick pinstripes which match the colour of the fuel tank.

Once launched, the RE Meteor 350 will go up against the recently launched Honda H’ness CB350 and Jawa motorcycles.