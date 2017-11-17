Lamborghini Aventador Performante In The Works, Spied Testing

Earlier this year, Lamborghini unveiled the Nurburgring record breaking model, the Huracan Performante. The sports car completed a single lap of the of the track, popularly known as the Green Hell, in 6 minutes and 52.01 seconds, beating the Porsche 918 Spyder by almost five seconds.

Soon after, Porsche reclaimed the title for the King of the ‘Ring with the 911 GT2 RS by going five seconds faster than the Huracan Performante. Now, it seems Lamborghini is on its way to steal that title from Porsche once again. Recent images shared on the web reveal a hardcore Aventador S test mule spied testing. It is believed that the model is none other than the Aventador Performante.

The performance based supercar sports a set of dual exhaust pipes at the center of the rear profile, similar to that of the Huracan Performante. A few other notable changes over the standard Aventador S include a custom engine cover, bespoke diffuser and tweaked air vents at the rear. The model also comes equipped with a tiny shark fin positioned towards the end of the engine cover.

Another highlight on this Aventador Performante test mule is the sharper front fascia with a protruing splitter. The design of the splitter suggests that the model could be using Lamborghini’s patented ALA system. Apart from these visual updates, the Aventador Performante will also receive a bump in the power output, which currently stands at 730 hp and 690 Nm of torque. More details are likely to surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.