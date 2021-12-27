Kia Seltos Facelift Spied Yet Again!

In less than 3 years, Kia has made a good market presence in India. The Seltos was launched in August 2019. The 5-Seater SUV segment was and still is at its peak in terms of sales and the numbers are only rising. Even after being a new car by a relatively new brand, the Seltos has managed to bag one lakh sales since launch. Though the brand has not made any announcements regarding a 2022 model for the Seltos. The new spy shots reveal a new design for alloy wheels and LED lights at the rear. Other details are yet to come but we can expect certain changes.

What to expect

Many of you might be thinking that we could see the same Carens fascia pasted over the Seltos, but this is not entirely true. There could be some similarities but the overall look appears to be quite different. For instance, the spy shots show the massive tiger-nose grille on the 2022 Seltos which is completely absent on the Carens. The headlights also seem to have a single projector setup which is seen on the lower variants of the Indian Seltos. Having said that, the bold and broad shoulder lines, the LED DRLs, and the slim wheel arches do have a Carens vibe to them. The overall look at the front is now slimmed and does not have the same bulky appeal as the previous generation model. At the rear changes seem to be subtle. The taillights are now T-shaped with new LED lights and we see a bold character line running across the boot lid. By and large the rear-end seems less changed. It also gets a set of new 18-inch blacked-out alloy wheels.

Interior

Though we haven’t gotten a look at the interiors yet, one can expect a few changes. Expect it to get more features such as a digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest operating system which is seen in the Carens. Kia could also finally bring in the panoramic sunroof for Indian customers.

Powertrain

We expect the changes to the Seltos facelift to remain purely cosmetic. Thus, the powerhouse under the hood will remain the same. The current Kia Seltos is powered by a 1.5-liter petrol engine that produces 114 bhp and 144 Nm of torque, a 1.4-liter GDi turbo petrol engine which churns out 138 bhp of power and 242 Nm of torque, and lastly a 1.5-liter diesel engine which produces 114 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque. The engines get mated to 6 speed manual as standard along with options of a 6-speed torque converter, 6-speed iMT, CVT, or 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox, depending on the variant.