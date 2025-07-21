Kia Carens Clavis EV Bookings Open on 22 July for ₹25,000 | Starts at ₹17.99 Lakh | Up to 490 km Range

Quick Overview
- Kia opens bookings for Carens Clavis EV from July 22, 2025, with a token amount of ₹25,000.
- Starting at ₹17.99 lakh, it’s India’s first made-in-India 7-seater electric vehicle.
- Offers 490 km range, two battery packs (42kWh and 51.4kWh), ADAS Level 2, and dual panoramic screens.
- Backed by Kia’s growing EV ecosystem with 250+ workshops and 100+ DC fast charging-ready dealerships.
Introduction: A New Era Rolls In
It’s finally here – Kia India has just turned a new page in its electric story, and it’s written in bold. Say hello to the Carens Clavis EV, the brand’s first made-for-India 7-seater electric vehicle, now ready to be yours.
Bookings officially open on July 22, 2025, and if you’ve been dreaming of an electric upgrade for the whole family, this is your cue. All it takes is a ₹25,000 token amount — and you’re in line for one of the most exciting EVs of 2025.
Starting at just ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Carens Clavis EV doesn’t just promise sustainable driving — it delivers the perfect blend of space, safety, smarts, and everyday comfort, all while staying within reach for real Indian households.
Because in a world where electric cars often mean either tiny city rides or wallet-breaking tech showcases, Kia is bringing the electric revolution home — quite literally. This isn’t just an EV. This is a car built for your road trips, school runs, office commutes, and weekend getaways — with zero tailpipe emissions and a whole lot of soul.
A Carens Clavis, but All-Electric and Reimagined
On the outside, the Carens Clavis EV retains the essence of the familiar Carens silhouette but gains a sharper, more futuristic design language under Kia’s “Opposites United” philosophy. The surfaces are cleaner, the details sleeker, and the EV-exclusive design touches – including closed grille, signature DRLs, and aerodynamic wheels – give it a subtle futuristic charm.
But the real magic lies under the skin.
Two Battery Packs. One Big Ambition
The Clavis EV is available with two battery packs tailored to match different driving needs:
|Battery Size
|ARAI-Certified Range
|Motor Output
|Charging Time (10–80%)
|42 kWh
|404 km
|99 kW
|~39 minutes (100kW DC)
|51.4 kWh
|490 km
|126 kW
|~39 minutes (100kW DC)
Both options support DC fast charging, making the Clavis EV as suitable for daily commutes as for weekend getaways.
The powertrain delivers a punchy 255 Nm of torque, and drivers can fine-tune regenerative braking through paddle shifters, offering more control and efficiency in city traffic.
Safety Isn’t Optional—It’s Built-In
Kia hasn’t cut corners on safety either. The Clavis EV boasts ADAS Level 2 with 20 autonomous driving features, putting it right at the top among mainstream electric vehicles.
From adaptive cruise control to lane keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking, it brings big-league safety tech to Indian families.
Additionally, there are 18 Hi-Safety features, which likely include:
- Six airbags
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
- Hill Assist Control
- Vehicle Stability Management
- All-wheel disc brakes
It’s a package that doesn’t just move you – it protects you, too.
Smarts That Go Beyond the Drive
Step inside, and the tech-forward vibe continues. A massive 26.62-inch Dual Panoramic Display Panel runs across the dashboard, combining the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster into a seamless, futuristic experience.
There’s also:
- 90+ Connected Car features
- Smart Temperature–Infotainment swap switches
- 64-color ambient lighting
- Dual-pane panoramic sunroof
- One-Touch Electric Tumble second-row seats
- Boss Mode – to adjust the front passenger seat from the rear
- OTA updates, intelligent navigation, remote control, and more
And yes, it supports Kia’s MyKia app for managing charging stations, vehicle diagnostics, and route planning — all from your phone.
Variants and Colors
Available in 4 trims — HTK Plus, HTX, HTX ER, and HTX Plus ER — the Clavis EV caters to varied user preferences.
You also get six stylish shades:
- Glacier White Pearl
- Gravity Gray
- Aurora Black Pearl
- Pewter Olive
- Imperial Blue
- Ivory Silver Matte
It’s a palette that gives personality to your daily drives.
Charging Ahead with Kia’s EV Ecosystem
Kia’s vision doesn’t end with the vehicle. The Clavis EV is backed by an expanding EV ecosystem with:
- 100+ dealerships ready with DC fast chargers
- 250+ EV-certified workshops for support
- Access to K-Charge via the MyKia app
This full-circle ownership support is crucial to making EV adoption smoother in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.
Built in India. Designed for India.
The Carens Clavis EV is not just another badge-job from a global portfolio. It’s built at Kia’s Anantapur facility in Andhra Pradesh – a testament to the company’s commitment to India as a manufacturing hub and a strategic market.
Kia has already dispatched over 1.5 million vehicles from this plant and now, with the Clavis EV, they aim to rewrite the rules for affordable electric mobility in the country.
Conclusion: The Family EV You Were Waiting For?
The Kia Carens Clavis EV isn’t just another electric car; it’s a statement of intent. It proves that you can have space, safety, tech, and real-world range without burning a hole in your pocket.
In a market that’s rapidly transitioning to electric, Kia’s formula hits the sweet spot — family practicality meets daily drivability, with a price tag that finally makes sense.
And with bookings now open, the question is simple: Are you ready to plug in and move forward?