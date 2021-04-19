Jeep’s Upcoming 7-Seater SUV Spied Testing In Brazil

Jeep has already made it official that it will be launching four made-in-India SUVs, two of which, we have already received. The other two are most likely going to be the Grand Cherokee and a 7-seater SUV based on the Compass. Previously, it was being assumed that the 7-seater Compass will be named ‘Patriot’ but recently, a new video teaser released by Jeep suggested that the new 7-seater SUV could be called the new Jeep Commander.

More details

The new 7-seater SUV from Jeep has now been spied testing in Brazil and the new spy shots have revealed some more details about the SUV.

Looks

It is pretty evident that the upcoming 7-seater SUV from Jeep is not going to be entirely similar to the Compass, just like the Alcazar. However, it seems like a few design cues have been borrowed from other models. The most apparent of them is the studded seven-slat grille flanked by sleek LED headlights, similar to that of the Grand Cherokee. It also appears considerably longer than the Compass, hinting that Jeep has gone ahead to extend its wheelbase. This will certainly help to provide good cabin space inside, making the third row useable for adults as well. It is also expected to carry redesigned headlamp unit and a new bumper up front. It is also seen sporting a glass on the “C” column, which will reduce the claustrophobic effect on the third-row occupant. At the back, the new Commander will have vertically stacked trunk lid.

Expected features

Talking about the feature list, it could be very similar to the Compass facelift. For instance, the Compass facelift’s cabin now comes draped in dual-tone and full-black combinations in leather and fabric upholstery, depending on the trim and variant. The centre console features a massive 10.1-inch floating screen infotainment system along with a digital instrument cluster. The multi-function instrument cluster behind the steering wheel is now a much larger, 10.25-inch digital display and has 24 configurable content screens in it. Whereas the floating infotainment screen runs on the latest UConnect 5 software. It comes with wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto, up to five custom profiles, and OTA updates.

It also gets other additional bits such as wireless charging, a 360-degree remote camera, cruise control, powered liftgate, and powered front seats with ventilation and memory settings. It is also expected to come equipped with ADAS functionality that would offer features such as adaptive cruise control (ACC), automatic emergency braking, frontal collision warning and semi-automatic parking assist to name a few.

Expected specs

Talking about its expected specs, it will most likely borrow the same 2.0-litre diesel engine which does the job in the Compass. In the Compass, the diesel unit is tuned to deliver around 173 horses but we could see a bigger number in the case of the Patriot, to ferry around the extra heft.

Reports also suggest that Jeep could also make use of Wrangler’s 2.0-litre high power turbo petrol engine which churns out 268 PS of power and 400 Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a new 8-speed automatic transmission.