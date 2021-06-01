Hyundai Creta Facelift Spied For The First Time!

Hyundai launched the heavily updated iteration of the Creta last year in India. It was based on the model that first premiered in China in 2019 as the Hyundai ix25. Ever since Creta commenced its stint in our country, it has managed to claim the top spots in the respective sales charts. It is still a relatively new offering here but a new set of spy pictures that have surfaced over the internet suggest that Hyundai has already started working on a facelifted model of the popular compact SUV.

More details

The test mules appear to be draped under heavy camouflage but it is still manageable to pick out the differences.

The spy shots suggest that Hyundai has reworked the front fascia to make the Creta look more in line with the latest vehicles in the company’s lineup including the new Tucson and the Santa Cruz Pickup truck. It is expected to get the company’s parametric grille flanked by vertical headlamps, lean DRLs, etc. Expected changes to the upcoming Hyundai SUV’s rear as well. The camouflage hides away most of the details but we will be keeping a keen eye on the latest developments regarding Creta’s facelift.

Expected powertrain options

The petrol variants of the Creta comes equipped with a 1.5-litre, naturally-aspirated engine producing 115bhp of power. It comes paired to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic gearbox. The premium top-spec variants of this SUV comes with a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 140bhp of power. It comes paired with a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. The diesel trims of the Hyundai Creta come equipped with a 1.5-litre, turbocharged diesel engine that produces 115bhp of power. It comes paired to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The Creta facelift is expected to carry forward the same set of engine and gearbox combinations but given the wave of the raging electric revolution, we might get to see a mild-hybrid powertrain getting included in the mix too.

Going by how heavily the test mule is camouflaged, it is safe to assume that the facelift is still in its nascent stage and could take some time to enter production. We can expect the new Creta to land here sometime next year.