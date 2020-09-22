Honda Rebel 300 India Launch: All You Need To Know

It is out in the open that Honda will soon launch a new premium motorcycle on 30th September and the word on the street is, Honda might launch the Rebel 300. It will serve as their fitting reply to Royal Enfield. Speculations are rumours are building up regarding the launch of the upcoming premium cruiser from Honda. We have already explored the possibilities of the Rebel 500 coming to India but when we think about it, the Rebel 300 won’t feel out of place either. Here’s all you need to know about the Honda Rebel 300!

More details

The Rebel 300 borrows design cues from its elder sibling, the Rebel 500. They both fit the definition of ‘American cruiser’ pretty perfectly. The Rebel 500 obviously looks a bit bulkier than the Rebel 300, given its twin-cylinder engine configuration.

2020 Honda Rebel 300 overview

The engine is blacked out and so is the frame and other bodywork elements, giving it a sporty look rather than making it look a bit overdone with chrome. It’s fairly simple to look at with bobbed fenders and fat chunky tyres. It features LED lights all around, a circular negative LCD display backlit in white and a comfortable riding posture. While Royal Enfield focuses more on the retro part, the new Honda Rebel 300 is more inclined towards coming out as an American cruiser. It will surely bring in a breath of fresh air.

The Honda Rebel’s blacked-out exhaust system blends perfectly with the bike’s overall look. Another critical item in motorcycle design is the headlight. The lamp is bright and precise, while the round nacelle shape, aluminium cast headlight mount and glass lens give the Rebel a character that exudes class. The 2020 Honda Rebel 300’s instrument cluster now includes a gear-position indicator and a fuel-consumption display.

2020 Honda Rebel 300 specs

The cruiser is expected to come with a 286cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that produces 30.4 PS at 8000 RPM and 27.4 Nm of torque at 6500 RPM, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. A seat height of 690mm should be ideal for short riders. The transmission is also assisted by a slipper clutch. The Rebel 300 ABS weighs 167 kg which will certainly give it the weight advantage over its prime rivals.

The motorcycle uses 41mm telescopic front fork and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The small 16-inch alloys are wrapped with fat 130-section front and 150-section rear tyres. Brakes include disc on both ends. In the US market, a dual-channel ABS variant is available but expect Honda to offer it as standard in India.

Honda Rebel 300 price in India

India is a price-sensitive market and if Honda India is really looking forward to making a dent in Royal Enfield’s unreal sales figures, the Honda Rebel 500 being a twin-cylinder motorcycle, wouldn’t cut it. And that’s where the Rebel 300 comes in. The Rebel 300 will be priced around the INR 2.5 lakh mark, which is significantly more expensive than the equivalent Royal Enfield and Jawa motorcycles. It would be interesting to see where Honda slots in the Rebel 300.

We are still waiting for Honda India to release some more details about the upcoming premium motorcycle. As soon as the mist clears, we will bring you the latest updates!