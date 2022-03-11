Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro Launched At ₹12.89 Lakh

Last year, Ducati revealed two new Scramblers in the Land Of Joy. These special edition Scramblers had a unique character about them and they set themselves apart from the standard Scramblers thanks to the additional kit they get. One of these two bikes was the Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro which has now been launched at ₹12.89 lakh.

What’s new?

The 1100 Tribute Pro is based on the Scrambler 1100. What sets it apart from the rest of the 1100 Scramblers is the fact that it is designed to take you on a nostalgic trip. It pays homage to the first-ever Scrambler that was unleashed on the face of this earth, around 50 years ago! Hence, it comes wearing a Giallo Ocra yellow shade with Ducati’s logo embossed in its trademark retro font. The special shade is inspired by the ‘70s Ducati 750 Sport.

To up its retro ante, Ducati has also thrown in a brown seat and black spoke wheels that contrast well with the yellow shade. It also gets round-shaped mirrors to add to its retro goodness. When it comes to mechanicals, it is basically the same as the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro, including the 1,079cc, L-twin engine that makes 86hp at 7,500rpm and 88Nm at 4,750rpm. It has a rather comprehensive electronics package that includes cornering traction control and ABS, plus three ride modes – Active, Journey, City.

Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard: What to expect

With the Tribute Pro launched, we expect the Urban Motard to follow in its footsteps. The Urban Motard is the smaller of the two Scramblers. It is based on the Scrambler Icon and borrows the same underpinnings from it. It is basically inspired by the Supermoto style motorcycles and as the name suggests, it is the more modern and the more youthful of the two.

Visually speaking, it looks a bit funkier than the Icon, courtesy of its graffiti-like red/white graphics splattered across its bodywork. You also get a textured seat and side number plates that can be personalized according to the rider’s taste and smell. Coming to the most important updates now, being a more road-biased variant, the Urban Motard gets 17-inch spoke wheels at both ends, and guess what? The wheels are wrapped in sticky and road-biased Pirelli Rosso 3 tires (120/70-R17 front and 180/55-R17 rear).

It should definitely translate to a bucket load of fun around the bends. A Scrambler that handles like a Supermoto? That sounds like a great deal! It derives power from the same 803cc, L-twin that makes 73hp at 8,250rpm and 66.2Nm at 5,250rpm.