Deliveries Of All-Electric Vehicles Triples For Volkswagen In 2020

The electric wave is coming and carmakers are on their surfboards already. Volkswagen Passenger Cars launched nine new electric and plug-in hybrid models in 2020. This brought the share of BEV and hybrid vehicles in Europe up to 12.4 percent of the brand’s total deliveries – after 2.3 percent in 2019. The most popular model was the ID.3 with 56,500 units sold – even though this only came on the market in September – followed by the e-Golf2 with around 41,300 units and the Passat GTE3 with approximately 24,000 units.

Some 68,800 units of the ID.3 were ordered in 2020 and more than 56,500 have already been delivered to customers – including to some 14,400 customers in Germany. In fact, the ID.3 was the most frequently delivered BEV in Finland, Slovenia and Norway in December. In Sweden, the ID.3 was actually the top-selling car in December 2020 in absolute numbers – regardless of the type of drive. In the Netherlands and Germany, Volkswagen Passenger Cars managed to leap to the number one spot in all electric vehicles over the full-year 2020 – with a share of 23.8 percent in Germany in the BEV market and 23 percent in the Netherlands.

The breakthrough of electric mobility was also evident in the German fleet market, where the share of BEV and PHEV vehicles ordered increased to around 22 percent in total, up from around 2 percent in 2018 and some 5 percent in 2019. Following closely on the heels of the ID.3, Volkswagen’s second all-electric model, the ID.44 is being successively launched. It is the brand’s first all-electric world car and as an SUV is also right in line with customer trends: the share of SUVs of Volkswagen’s total deliveries worldwide rose from 29.8 percent in 2019 to 34.8 percent in 2020.

Including ICE-powered vehicles, despite a challenging market environment, Volkswagen delivered around 5.328 million vehicles across all drive systems to customers around the world. This is a decline of around 15 percent compared to the previous year. In the month of December, the brand continued its final sprint toward the end of the year and was only slightly below the very good monthly figures of the previous year with minus two percent.