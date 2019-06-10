Canadian GP 2019: Sebastian Vettel Comes Second After A 5 Second Penalty

The Canadian GP started with Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel on pole position accompanied by championship leader Lewis Hamilton on the first row. The start saw the Mercedes driver sandwiched between the Ferraris of Vettel and Charles LeClerc, who started third. The first lap saw some drama in the back with Albon losing his front wing after getting stuck between the cars of Racing Point and Alfa Romeo Racing. The carbon fibre bits from the wing hit Grosjean, who had a poor start of the line, forcing him to go off track in the front corner.

Albon had no place to go

Max Verstappen who started off with the hard compound tyres was behind McLaren race Lando Norris. Norris, who was on faster tyres tried his best to maintain his lead, with both the drivers exchanging places twice in the first lap. However, the defensive driving from Norris took a toll on the brakes of his McLaren melting the rear right suspension, retiring the young driver from the race.

The heat of the brakes had an effect on the suspension of Norris

The midfield saw intense competition, with drivers from Haas, Racing Point and Torro Rosso putting all they got to finish the race with some point. There was contact between Sergio Perez and Roman Grosjean on lap 32, when the former braked a bit later, taking inside line to overtake the latter.

Quite a clean overtake by Perez

On lap 48, race leader Sebastian Vettel committed a mistake which did cost him the race. The Ferrari racer went wide on the turn 3-4 chicane, making his car go on the grass with Lewis Hamilton on his tail. Losing control of his car, Vettel did his best to join the track again, coming straight on the racing line. Lewis Hamilton had to hit his brakes really hard to avoid a collision. After an investigation, Vettel was awarded a 5-second penalty for an unsafe re-entry on the track. This decision was not appreciated by Vettel, who refused to park his car on the podium. The crowd too did not appreciate this decision and kept cheering for the German.

Vettel placing the number 1 stand where his car was supposed to be

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton Dedicates Monaco Grand Prix Win To Niki Lauda

Vettel crossed the chequered flag first but was placed second on the podium. After completing the race, Hamilton was heard on the radio telling his team that this was not the way he wanted to win, who tried his best to overtake the German racer. The British racer even had Vettel stand along with him on the first place stand on the podium, as a sign of respect. Joining the two veteran racers was Charles LeClerc who came fifth. The trio was followed by Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas in fourth and Max Verstappen From Red Bull took fifth. It was a good day for Renault as well with both their drivers – Ricciardo and Hulkenberg finishing 6th and 7th respectively. Gasly, Stroll and Kvyat too managed to fetch some points with P8, P9 and P10 respectively.