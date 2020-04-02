BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Launched At INR 1.25 Lakh; Engine Makes More Power Now

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 has been through a very unique ride. When it was first launched, deriving the mechanicals from its manic cousin, the KTM Duke 200, it went on to become an instant hit among the Indian motorcyclists. We had not seen anything like it by any Indian manufacturer at that time. It was christened with the tag “Naked Wolf”, but after a few years of a very decent run, Bajaj discontinued it, breaking all our hearts. But the crowd was still in love with the NS 200, so much so that they had to revive it back. In the latest turn of events, Bajaj has updated the NS200 and has made it BS6 compliant. The BS6 NS 200 has been launched at INR 1,25,030 ex-showroom.

If we compare the prices of the BS6 NS 200 with its BS4 counterpart, the former is now costlier by INR 10,675. This price hike should be considered legit because now the NS 200 deploys fuel injection instead of a carburettor. Other changes include a bigger catalytic converter in order to meet the considerably more stringent BS6 emission norms. Now that it comes with fuel injection, we assume that the riding experience will be a bit better than before. The BS6 version now produces more power and torque than before – 24.5PS and 18.5Nm compared to the previous 23.5PS and 18.3Nm.

With no cosmetic changes, the NS 200 remains the same visually. But when you bring in the above-mentioned performance upgrades, it would be safe to assume that the NS 200 is going to be a bit faster than before. The inclusion of fuel injection also translates to the fact that the throttle response will be crispier too. The weight has gone up marginally and it now weighs 156 Kgs. The increase in the weight is the result of new cycle parts, like the FI accompanied by the ECU unit and the bigger catalytic converter. We can’t wait to get our hands on this little beast from Bajaj’s stable and see if it still is an alluring proposition as it was back in the day.