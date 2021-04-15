BREAKING! Next-Gen KTM Duke 125 And Duke 250 Spied Testing For The First Time!

The KTM RC 390 has been removed from the company’s official website hinting that it is soon going to be replaced by its updated version which has been spied on test on multiple occasions. While we are gearing up to brace the impact of the new-gen RC 390, KTM is readying another Orange storm for us. A new set of spy pictures have cropped up on the Internet, courtesy of Rideapart, which showcases the updated versions of the Duke 125 and the Duke 250.

More details

While the current iterations of both the motorcycles are heavily inspired by their elder siblings, the updated versions seem to carry their own individual identity.

Duke 125

The Duke 125 featured here is even more naked than the one that we have here, hinting that it is still in a prototype phase but the Duke 250 seems fully clothed. Coming to the Duke 125 first, the smallest naked streetfighter’s trellis frame looks slightly different and the sub-frame looks longer than the current unit. Also seen here is an updated design of the headlamp.

Duke 250

The Duke 250, on the other hand, looks a little closer to its production guise, given the bodywork. KTM did something very different on the 1290 Super Duke – it eliminated the trellis sub-frame for a more composite version and now, the same can be seen being implemented on the Duke 250.

There you have it, the first major overhaul for the Duke 250! What’s even more interesting to see here is the side-mounted rear shock which was made possible by eliminating the rear sub-frame.

The swingarm on both the motorcycles looks more flowy, which will definitely add to the character. The test mule of the Duke 250 can also be seen donning a pair of handguards up front and a redesigned headlamp setup.

The rear-end of both the motorcycles looks very minimalistic and unfinished, to an extent. It gives us all the more reason to believe that these motorcycles are prototype units and the production-spec versions of the new Duke 125 and Duke 250 are going to be slightly different.

While these pictures do provide us with a glimpse into what we can expect from KTM in the near future, we currently don’t have any information on the engine front. Stay tuned for more updates regarding the next-gen KTM Duke 125 and Duke 250.

Source