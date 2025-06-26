Bolero MaXX Pik-Up HD 1.9 CNG Debuts at ₹11.19 Lakh—Mahindra’s First CNG Pickup Is Here

Overview – Why This Launch Matters
- Mahindra’s first CNG-powered pickup truck
- Segment-best 1.85-ton payload capacity
- Up to 400 km range on a single CNG fill
- Equipped with connected tech via iMAXX telematics
Introduction – Clean Fuel Meets Pure Utility
In a world where businesses are looking for cleaner, more efficient transport solutions, Mahindra just hit the sweet spot. Enter the Bolero MaXX Pik-Up HD 1.9 CNG—India’s first-ever CNG-powered pickup from Mahindra, built to carry more, cost less, and do it all with less pollution. It’s not just a workhorse—it’s a smarter, tougher, and cleaner partner for small and medium businesses across India.
Priced at ₹11.19 lakh (ex-showroom), this launch is more than just a new variant—it’s a statement from Mahindra, one that says “You don’t have to choose between power and responsibility anymore.”
Powertrain Built for Purpose
Under the hood is a 2.5-litre turbocharged CNG engine that delivers 61 kW (82 bhp) of power and 220 Nm of torque. That’s strong enough to handle serious loads while still being frugal on running costs.
And with a enormous 180-litre CNG tank, this eco-friendly pickup can go up to 400 km on a single fill—ideal for long-distance hauls and daily heavy-duty tasks.
Smart Tech for Smarter Transport
This is Mahindra’s first pickup to feature iMAXX connected tech. That means real-time vehicle insights, location tracking, fuel monitoring, and much more. For fleet operators, it’s a game-changer. For solo drivers? It’s peace of mind and better control.
Driver Comfort and Practicality
Mahindra hasn’t forgotten the person behind the wheel. The height-adjustable driver seat, air conditioning, heating, and power steering make long hours on the road much more manageable.
There’s also a D+2 seating layout, giving this pickup added flexibility for transporting goods and a crew at the same time.
Ready for Rough Roads and Big Loads
With a cargo bed that’s 3050 mm long, rugged 16-inch tyres, and heavy-duty leaf spring suspension, the Bolero MaXX Pik-Up HD 1.9 CNG is built for tough Indian terrains and serious work. From construction sites to delivery routes—it’s ready for all.
Quick Look: Bolero MaXX Pik-Up HD 1.9 CNG
|Specification
|Details
|Engine
|2.5L Turbocharged CNG
|Power
|61 kW (82 bhp)
|Torque
|220 Nm @ 1200–2200 rpm
|Payload Capacity
|1.85 tons
|CNG Tank Capacity
|180 litres
|Range
|Up to 400 km
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Tech
|iMAXX Telematics (Connected Features)
|Tyres
|16-inch
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|₹11.19 lakh
Conclusion – A New Era of Toughness, Responsibly Driven
The Bolero MaXX Pik-Up HD 1.9 CNG isn’t just a new addition to Mahindra’s lineup—it’s a new mindset. It blends rugged toughness with eco-conscious performance, giving India’s transporters a vehicle that works harder and cleaner. Whether you’re hauling construction materials or delivering fresh produce across states, this is a pickup built for today’s challenges and tomorrow’s possibilities.
And in doing so, Mahindra has just redefined what a pickup truck can be in India’s ever-evolving logistics space.