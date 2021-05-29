Benelli Leoncino 500 Based Sports Tourer Spied Testing

The Chinese DEA should pay a surprise visit to QJMotor, Benelli’s parent company based in China because we are pretty sure that they are consuming a substance that has made the folks hyper-active. QJMotor is currently on a spree of developing several new motorcycles to introduce in its home country. So much so that we have lost count of all the rumoured and spied motorcycles. The latest spy shot that has surfaced on the internet is reportedly of a 500cc sportsbike from QJMotor. We have already seen pictures of a new 350cc and a 250cc fully-faired motorcycles.

More details

The reason why we believe that it’s a 500cc motorcycle is that its design doesn’t match any of the QJMotor’s sportsbikes we have seen in the past.

It looks rather clean and the all-white shade makes it look gorgeous at the same time. There aren’t any unnecessary cuts and creases here and there to make the design look busy and as is evident from the spy shot, it works in its favour. The front end is highlighted by an angry-looking front fascia with split LED headlamp that’s very similar to other fully-faired motorcycles by QJMotor. With a split seat, clip-on handlebar, and rear-set footpegs, the ergonomics should be fairly sporty. Dual-disc setup up front and that stubby looking exhaust are other visual highlights.

Expected specs

Mechanically, the Race 500 could be powered by the Leoncino 500’s 500cc parallel-twin engine. The power figures could be similar as well. Expect the sports tourer to churn out roughly 47bhp and 46Nm of torque. If reports are to be believed, Benelli is currently developing a more powerful iteration of the Leoncino 500. Benelli’s parent firm Qianjiang has received a type-approval for this upgraded motorcycle that will be sold under the QJMotor brand in China. The leaked document reveals that the new motorcycle will receive a displacement bump.

The new Leoncino 500 will reportedly be using a 550 cc parallel twin-cylinder instead of the existing 500 cc twin-cylinder unit. The larger engine block is expected to deliver 4 more bhp than the existing powerplant. It remains to be seen whether the Race 500 featured here makes do with the updated powertrain or will borrow the same powertrain as seen on the existing Leoncino 500.