Aprilia X 250TH unveiled with 240hp V4 – Just 30 Units Globally

Aprilia has revealed the X 250TH and this is not a regular superbike. It is a full track machine with race parts, very limited numbers and serious performance. Only 30 units will be made worldwide, which makes it very rare from day one.
The bike was unveiled during the Grand Prix of the United States and is built to celebrate 250 years since the signing of the United States Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.
Out of these, 25 bikes are planned for the US market and only 5 for the rest of the world. It is priced at USD 150,000 (before taxes), so clearly this is built for collectors and hardcore riders.
This is also the sixth model under Aprilia’s X program, following earlier special machines like RSV4 X, Tuono X and RSV4 X-GP, which adds to its importance.
Design and overall look
The bike is based on the RSV4 but gets many race inspired updates.
- Stars and stripes theme linked to the US anniversary
- Full carbon fibre body panels
- Large winglets for extra downforce
- Special seat wings and tail wings
- Ground effect aero for better corner grip
The design looks sharp and very aggressive. Everything is made to improve performance.
Engine and performance
The engine is heavily upgraded and focused on track use.
- 1099cc V4 engine
- 240 hp power output
- 131 Nm torque
- Rev limit goes beyond 14,000 rpm
- Dry weight just 165 kg
It also gets higher compression, new intake setup, titanium exhaust and a dry clutch. The power to weight ratio is extremely strong and gives race level performance.
Braking system
This is the biggest highlight on the bike.
- Carbon carbon brake discs
- Same technology used in MotoGP
- Lighter than standard steel brakes
- Works best at very high temperatures
This is the first time such brakes are offered on a customer motorcycle, which makes it very special.
Chassis and hardware
Aprilia has used top level components here.
- Aluminium twin spar frame
- Pressurised Ohlins suspension
- Forged magnesium wheels
- Pirelli World Superbike slick tyres
The setup is tuned only for track riding and high speed stability.
Electronics and rider control
The bike uses race grade electronics.
- APX race ECU
- Adjustable traction control
- Engine braking settings
- Power delivery tuning
- GPS based track system
Riders can fully adjust the bike based on track conditions and riding style.
Aerodynamics
A big focus has been on airflow and grip.
- Inspired from MotoGP RS GP bike
- More downforce on straights
- Better grip while cornering
- Helps reduce wheel lift
All aero parts are functional and made from carbon.
Extra equipment
Buyers also get track ready support items.
- Tyre warmers
- Paddock stands
- Bike cover
- ECU tuning tools and software
Everything is designed for serious track use.
What the Leadership has to say
MASSIMO RIVOLA, APRILIA RACING CEO:
“Once again, Aprilia Racing introduces an exclusive product which is even closer to a MotoGP bike. The Aprilia X 250TH is clearly an item for true connoisseurs – something unrivalled. Over the years, the X bikes have become highly sought after for both collectors and for those seeking to experience a thrill that is extremely close to what MotoGP riders feel.”
FABIANO STERLACCHINI, APRILIA RACING TECHNICAL DIRECTOR:
“The Aprilia X 250TH is another great Aprilia Racing creation in which, like with the previous editions, we paid painstaking attention to the aspects that set it apart, starting with the highly sophisticated aerodynamics reminiscent of the MotoGP bike concepts, all the way to numerous engine upgrades, with an increase in power compared to the previous ones. The truly particular aspect of this project, however, is the cutting-edge braking system. The carbon discs allow extreme braking without stressing the braking system. This is MotoGP-derived technology, partly utilized in Formula 1 as well, and it represents an entirely new feature that will allow braking performance never before seen on a bike sold to the general public.”