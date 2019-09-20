Category: News
Read the latest auto news from India including new model reveals, reviews, videos, business news, industry insights, auto show coverage, and more.
-
2020 Benelli 302S Hits The American Market; Could Be Here Next Year
After restarting operations in India with a new partner, Benelli has launched some exciting products in the form of the 502 Adventure tourers and the Leoncino street-scrambler. The Chinese-owned Italian brand has another motorcycle which is also said to be coming to India in a BS-VI avatar, the Benelli 302S, which replaces the entry-level TNT […]
-
TronX Launches The FTS.02 All-Electric Scooter In India
Recently, Hyderabad-based, TronX Motors teamed up with Freego Global to launch the FTS.02 all-electric scooter exclusively for the shared mobility market on campuses. This electric scooter has a range of up to 40 kms and comes with a swappable IP67 rated battery pack. The FTS.02 is fitted with a 250 W electric motor that can […]
-
TVS Radeon ‘Commuter of the Year’ Celebratory Special Edition Launched
A robust, well-built commuter motorcycle, the TVS Radeon is now available in a ‘Commuter of the Year’ celebratory special edition. This version celebrates the bike’s feat of becoming the most awarded commuter motorcycle of the year. The special edition comes in two colours Chrome-Black and Chrome-Brown. The most important feature which the bike gets is […]
-
This Custom Yamaha XSR155 Is Called The Trail Breaker
Creating a retro-bike these days is quite a tough task, as the bike needs to appeal to the millennials of today, without being too boring or too dated. This means if a 2-wheeler company wants to create a bike that suits people of all ages, they will probably have to create a bike which looks […]
-
Honda Cars India Offers Benefits Of Up To INR 4 Lakh On Its Cars And SUVs
It is that time of the year when car manufacturers roll out enticing offers to cash in on the festive season. However, this year, because of the crisis in the auto sector, the festive season discounts are even bigger. Honda Cars India has announced huge discounts of up to 4 lakh over its wide range […]
-
2019 Royal Enfield Bullet Gets A New Set Of Commercials
One of those motorcycles which are bought for reasons which are more emotive than technical, the Royal Enfield Bullet has had many creative commercials till date, amplifying its appeal. With prices starting at Rs. 1.12 lakh, the Bullet range now makes the thump more accessible to those who find it music to the ears. After […]
-
Ampere Vehicles Appoints Ex-President Of Hyundai India As Chairman of Board
The electric mobility arm of Greaves Cotton Limited, Ampere Vehicles has announced the induction of industry veteran BVR Subbu to its Board as the Chairman. In his role as Chair of the Board, Mr Subbu, an automobile industry veteran and ex-President of Hyundai India, will steer the Board to stay ahead of the complex challenges […]
-
All-New Hyundai 45 Concept Pays Homage To The Past And Paves The Way For The Future
Korean automotive manufacturer, Hyundai Motor Company, recently unveiled the 45, an electric concept vehicle, at the Frankfurt International Motor Show (IAA) 2019. This car not only pays homage to Hyundai’s automotive heritage but also paves the way for the brand’s future in smart electric mobility. The 45 will also be Hyundai’s flagbearer, leading the brand […]
-
Tata Motors Offers 5-Year/Unlimited Kilometre Warranty For The Harrier At Rs. 25,960
Close on the heels of launching an all-black, Dark Edition of the Tata Harrier, Tata Motors has announced a Pentacare warranty package for the SUV. An extended 5-year warranty package as compared to the initial 2-year standard warranty package, this product extends the timeline of the warranty package on the Harrier upto 5 years for […]
-
Mahindra Introduces Subscription-Based Service For 6 Models, Prices Start At INR 19,720 Per Month
Mahindra has announced the introduction of an innovative subscription-based initiative, in partnership with Revv, for retail customers. This unique, flexible ownership experience for customers of Mahindra’s personal range of vehicles is an all-new way of using a brand new vehicle, without actually having to buy or own one. The benefits of a subscription to the […]
-
Lego Group’s Latest Scale-Sized Creation Is The All-New Land Rover Defender
One of the most popular toy companies in the world, Lego, recently launched the scale size version of the newly unveiled Land Rover Defender. This scale model not only captures the beauty of the real-life machine but also gives the audience a chance to build it on their own, piece by piece. This particular model […]
-
Apollo Launches Apterra AT2 All-Terrain SUV Tyres In India
Apollo Tyres has introduced their new all-terrain tyre for SUVs, the Apollo Apterra AT2 in India. This new rubber complements Apollo’s existing Apterra range which includes specialised Highway Luxury (HL), Highway Terrain (HT), High Performance (HP) and the All-Terrain (AT) tyres for SUVs. Designed and developed as a collaborative effort between their two Global R&D […]
-
2019 Toyota Fortuner TRD Edition Launched In India At INR 33.85 Lakh
On the occasion of the Toyota Fortuner completing a decade of its glorious journey in India, the carmaker announced the launch of a new TRD ‘Celebratory Edition’ for the popular SUV. Available in the 4×2 diesel variant with an automatic transmission only, the 2019 Fortuner TRD Edition gets an exclusive pearl white shade with attitude […]
-
Karnataka Deputy CM Says Accidents Happen Due To Good Roads, Not Bad Roads
Setting new standards for absurdity, Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol has been caught on camera saying that accidents in the country happen due to good roads, not the ones which are in a bad shape. His statement comes at a time when the country’s motorists are up in arms against the now in force, […]
-
2020 Honda Activa 125 BS-VI Launched At INR 67,490; Promises 13% Better Fuel Efficiency
Honda Two-wheelers India has launched the 2020 Honda Activa 125 BS-VI, months before the new norms get implemented in the country. The scooter now gets fuel injection among many more features and will be available in three variants – Deluxe, Alloy and Standard. Prices for the Standard variant start at INR 67,490 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). In […]
-
Amended Motor Vehicles Act Spikes Demand For Two-wheeler Insurance Policies
An amended Motor Vehicles Act has been in effect since September 1st, 2019. It penalises offenders heavily for not adhering to traffic laws and countless stories of people paying unheard of fines have been surfacing throughout the country. As a result, Digit, a new-age general insurance company backed by the Fairfax Group, one of the […]
-
India Becomes A Global Export Hub For Daimler’s BS-VI Trucks And Buses
The upcoming Bharat Stage 6 or BS-VI norms are mirrored and equivalent to Euro VI norms, which are applicable in Europe. As a result, having sold over 1.4 million vehicles with EURO VI technology already, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) showcased its readiness to transition to the new emission norms of Bharat Stage VI which […]
-
Mahindra Boosts Product Development Of EVs In Collaboration With Dassault Systèmes
Today, Mahindra Electric announced the deployment of Dassault Systèmes’ SIMULIA family of applications to improve innovation and efficiency using a digital simulation for all existing Electric Vehicle (EV) models and the remaining Mahindra models. Mahindra Electric has successfully performed complete thermal, structural, electromagnetic interference, electromagnetic compatibility of critical parts such as battery enclosures and battery […]
-
Audi’s Latest Concept Car Is An Autonomous Off-Roader Called AI:TRAIL
Today, German luxury car manufacturer, Audi unveiled its all-electric off-roader concept called the AI:TRAIL Quattro. This comprehensive concept car is an example of the sustainable mobility future Audi is expecting to deliver in the next few years. The AI:Trail is a part of the Audi Concept group, which includes the Audi Aicon, the AI:ME and […]
-
The 2020 Land Rover Defender Is Here And It Can Wade Through 900 mm Of Water
An icon which has been reimagined for the 21st century, the 2020 Land Rover Defender has lifted its veil at the ongoing Frankfurt Motor Show. Teasing countless fans and worshippers with camouflaged images till now, the new Defender cuts an instantly recognisable appearance that features signature Defender elements including short front and rear overhangs. The […]
-
LIST: Top 5 Best-Selling Four Wheeler Brands Of August 2019
With the current market slow down and various other economic factors affecting the sales of 2 and 4-wheelers, the Indian automotive market is not able to generate profit, which means car companies are not able to perform as good as they did in the last few years. Apart from that, the number of customers has […]
-
Check Out The BMW X6 Vantablack As It Absorbs Some Real World Sunlight
On display at the ongoing 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, the BMW X6 Vantablack has already made waves across the World for being draped in the darkest ever paint job. Called Vantablack, this black hole of a paint job happens to be one of the darkest shade of black known to humankind. It absorbs more than […]
-
The Ferrari 812 GTS Is The Maker’s First Front-Engined V12 Spider In 50 Years
The front-mounted V12 architecture has not been used in a Ferrari series-production spider since the 365 GTS4 (Also known as the Daytona Spider). That said, four special series limited editions were launched: the 550 Barchetta Pininfarina in 2000, the Superamerica in 2005, the SA Aperta in 2010 and, most recently, the F60 America of which […]
-
BEST Deploys Ten New Electric Buses In Mumbai
Ensuring that public transportation vehicles toe the non-polluting line, the Brihan Mumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) deployed 10 state-of-the-art 9-Meter (eBuzz K7) electric buses procured from Olectra-BYD. This deployment is a part of its 40 AC & non-AC bus order on Gross Cost Contract basis. This lot of buses follows the successful trial […]
-
Gemopai Astrid Lite All-Electric Scooter Launched At INR 79,999
Today, Goreen E-Mobility and Opai Electric, announced the launch of the Astrid Lite all-electric scooter, under a joint venture called Gemopai Electric. The Astrid Lite is the latest addition to the electric scooter market in India and it carries the perfect blend of style and performance, along with practical features for the daily commute. The pre-bookings for […]
-
TVS Star City Plus Special Edition Launched At INR 54,590
TVS Motor Company announced the launch of a new Dual Tone special edition for its 110cc commuter motorcycle, the TVS Star City+. The new variant, targeted at the festive season, comes in White-Black, a dual-tone paint job for the body panels. In addition to that, the motorcycle also gets a premium dual-tone seat, dual-tone mirrors […]
-
Limited-Edition Tata Nexon Kraz Launched At Rs. 7.57 Lakh
Tata Motors has announced the launch of a limited edition Nexon KRAZ (pronounced as craze, /kreiz/), to celebrate the 1 lakh sales milestone of the Nexon compact SUV. This is the second limited edition of Nexon, which comes after the earlier KRAZ edition, launched last year. In this new avatar, the Nexon KRAZ comes draped […]
-
Watching Liberty Walk’s Fighter Jet-Inspired Supercars Will Light Up Your Monday
There’s a lot common between Fighter jets and Supercars. Built for speed, just a sight of their cutting-edge form is enough to make a human heart bleed. One of the biggest names in Automotive tuning, Japan’s Liberty Walk has managed to combine the appeal of supersonic jets and tarmac-tearing cars. Take a closer look and […]
-
BYD T3 All-Electric 7-Seater And Minivan With A 300 km Range To Be Launched In India
BYD is a big name when it comes to battery technology for all-electric cars. The Chinese company also builds all-electric vehicles and is the biggest player in its home market. Getting ready for its foray into the Indian car market where electric vehicles are a hot topic these days, the brand will soon introduce the […]
-
Ferrari Unveils The Convertible Version Of The F8 Tributo, Called The F8 Spider
Italian supercar manufacturer, Ferrari, recently unveiled the replacement of the 488 Spider, called the F8 Spider. This new open-top sportscar is a performance-oriented convertible, as it claims to be faster and more powerful than the car it is replacing (488 Spider). As you can see, most of the design elements and chassis features resemble the […]