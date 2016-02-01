News
Benelli Leoncino 800 To Get More Powerful
There’s so much happening in our beloved neighbouring country in the automotive scheme of things and a major part of it has to be with Benelli. The last couple of years have witnessed the Chinese bikemaker being uber-quick on its feet to update its portfolio. It hasn’t been long since we reported that Benelli is […]
Ampere Vehicles Announces Price Reduction After Revised FAME-II Subsidy
Ampere Vehicles, the e-mobility business of Greaves Cotton Limited, has announced a price cut of up to Rs. 9000 on its electric scooters which is based on the recent FAME II subsidy revision policy by the Government. This price reduction makes Ampere electric scooters more affordable to consumers across the country. Revised price list Magnus […]
Mahindra TUV300 Facelift Could Be Called Bolero Neo; Launch Expected This September
Mahindra is synonymous with rugged SUVs and the homegrown carmaker has made it pretty evident in the past that it is going to focus solely on the SUV segment rather than foraying in other segments. This seems rather rational, going by how monstrous SUVs have become when it comes to overall popularity. The next product […]
Yamaha FZ-X vs XSR 155: How Different Are They?
Retro styled motorcycles are making a comeback in the market and this is evident by the recent launches of these motorcycles. The latest entrant is the Yamaha FX-Z which is derived from the FZ stable. Yamaha already has the retro-styled XSR 155 which is sold abroad but they chose to develop and sell the FX-Z […]
Hyundai Creta Lands In Russia; Gets AWD And Different Powertrain Options
The Hyundai Creta has been on a roll lately and for all the right reasons. It’s topping the sales charts since its launch and it has captured the heart of the Indian masses. Hyundai also launched its bigger sibling the Alcazar and it’s surely going to be a success due to its familiarity with the […]
In Conversation With Mr. Vivek Sharma – Co-Founder And Ceo Of Fixcraft
Owning a car has its perks but it also comes with its own set of drawbacks. We develop an emotional connection with our trusted four-wheeler over time and even a small dent on its bodywork is enough to make a grown man cry. But now that the streets are more crowded than ever, scratches and […]
Tata Motors, Tata Power Inaugurate India’s Largest Solar Carport In Pune
Tata Motors and Tata Power have jointly inaugurated India’s largest grid-synchronized, behind-the-meter solar carport at the Tata Motors car plant in Chikhali, Pune. The 6.2 MWp solar carport deployed by Tata Power will generate 86.4 lakh kWh of electricity per year and is estimated to reduce 7,000 tons of carbon emissions annually and 1.6 lakh […]
Toyota India Announces Door Delivery Service For Spare Parts
It is bizarre that how the ongoing pandemic has shaped our lives. If we take a good look at it, the new normal seems a lot different than how things used to work before someone decided to eat a bat. One thing which has caught on during the pandemic like a forest fire is the […]
Hyundai Alcazar: Variants Explained
Hyundai, after teasing us for a long, long time has finally launched the Alcazar in India. Like a true Hyundai, the Alcazar is loaded to the gills with features that are spread out over three variants namely Prestige, Platinum and Signature. These variants further have an (O) pack which is essentially its automatic transmission derivative. […]
New Porsche Cayenne Performance Variant Sets Nurburgring On Fire; Becomes The Fastest SUV Around The Green Hell
Back in the day, SUVs were developed with just one intent in mind – ruggedness. Over the years, the go-anywhere machines have evolved and how! Not only they are more capable off the road, but the new breed of performance-oriented SUVs can also even put some acclaimed sportscars to shame. It is not only just […]
Hyundai Alcazar vs MG Hector Plus vs Tata Safari: Specs, Prices And Features Compared
The much-awaited Hyundai Alcazar has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 16,30,300 to Rs 19,99,900 lakhs. The Alcazar is based on the Hyundai Creta which has been stretched to accommodate the third row of seats but now that all the details have surfaced, it is safe to say that the Alcazar is so […]
2021 Yamaha Fascino 125 Showcased; Gets Hybrid Tech!
Apart from launching the FZ-X, Yamaha India today also showcased the heavily updated Fascino 125. The Fascino 125 has always been one of the most stylish gearless scooters out there, but with the latest update, it has also gained a lot on the tech front. Manufacturers like TVS are going the extra mile to make […]
Hyundai Alcazar Launched At INR 16.3 Lakh – Here Are All The Details
The Hyundai Alcazar has been one of the most hotly-anticipated cars of recent times, at least in the Indian scheme of things. It should have officially landed on our shores a couple of months back but then, we know who to blame. The Korean carmaker has now launched the Alcazar in India. The Alcazar’s starting […]
Yamaha FZ-X Launched At INR 1.16 Lakh!
Yamaha has finally launched the all-new FZ-X in India at a starting price of INR 1,16,800. Yamaha is also offering the FZ-X with its Motorcycle connect technology but that will set you back by INR 1,19,800 ex-showroom. The virtual event also showcased the new Hybrid variants of the Fascino 125 and Ray-ZR gearless scooters but […]
You Can Now Book Revolt RV400 And RV300 Starting Today!
Shortly after announcing a major price cut after the revised FAME-II subsidies, Revolt has now announced the re-opening of bookings for its electric motorcycles across the 6 operational cities from June 18th, 12PM onwards. The company had earlier stopped taking fresh bookings after witnessing an unprecedented number of bookings last month. The brand, currently operational […]
Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Breaks Cover; Puts Down 502HP From Its NA 4.0-litre Flat-Six Engine
Porsche has unveiled the touring package for its 911 GT3 variant. If you love high revving naturally aspirated engines then the 911 GT3 is the right car for you. Unlike the rest of the 911 range which is turbocharged, the 911 GT3 comes with a naturally aspirated 4.0 litre flat-six engine which produces 502 hp […]
Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto Launch Delayed To 2022
The Maruti Alto is one of the most important products for the manufacturer in India. With a cumulative sale of over 40 lakh units, it’s not surprising to see this model top the sales charts every month. The car is trusted by millions of middle-class Indian families with many choosing it as their first car. […]
BMW 5 Series Facelift To Set Foot In India On June 24
BMW India is gearing up to launch the 5 series facelift on June 24. Known as the Life cycle impulse(LCI), the 5 series will receive some mid-life cycle updates to its exteriors and interiors. The facelift was unveiled globally last year in May for the international markets. The 5 series facelift will rival the likes […]
Ducati India Teams Up With The Bridge School To Roll Out Design Course For Students
Ducati, the Italian motorcycle manufacturer is renowned around the world for making the most rad looking and performance-oriented superbikes. All the bikes made by them are one of a kind and it’s a dream for an enthusiast to own a Ducati in his/her lifetime. One of the major highlights of any Ducati out there is […]
Jeep Wrangler And Gladiator Could Turn More Rugged With Optional Gorilla Glass Windshield
Smartphone aficionados might be familiar with Gorilla Glass. The term is often thrown around in tech circles and what it basically does is, protects your smartphone’s screen in case of a fall or accidental damage. To test its durability, Gorilla Glass is often put to some extreme tests that showcase that it is far better […]
Hero Could Soon Launch Glamour Xtec To Rival Honda Shine SP 125
It is a widely accepted fact that when it comes to commuter motorcycles, Hero MotoCorp is the ultimate kingpin. There is a reason why it is touted as World’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer but when it comes to 125cc commuter motorcycles, Hero has to face stiff competition from Honda. Hero MotorCorp already has bikes in the […]
Here’s How Much These Electric Two-Wheelers Cost After Revised FAME-II Subsidies
The government of India has revised the FAME II subsidy for electric two-wheelers. The new subsidy sees an increase of 50% over the previous subsidy which amounts to Rs 15,000 per kWh. For electric two-wheelers, the cap on the subsidy will be 40% of its total cost. To be eligible for the revised Fame II […]
Benelli 1200GT Launched In China At INR 11.43 Lakh
Benelli is wasting no time in coming up with all-new machines. The Italian brand, now owned by a Chinese company, seems to be on a portfolio expansion spree. Last year, at the China International Motorcycle Trade Expo (CIMA), Benelli showcased the concept version of the 1200GT in all its glory. And now, the company has […]
Skoda Kushaq Variants Leaked Ahead Of Launch
The upcoming Skoda Kushaq is undoubtedly one of the most hotly-anticipated cars in the Indian sub-continent at the moment. The Czech carmaker has already made it official that the Kushaq will be launched on 28th June and the deliveries of the compact C-segment SUV are expected to commence on the same date. As we brace […]
D-Segment Sedan Vs SUV Debate – The Curious Case Of Skoda Octavia
SUVs have taken the market by storm and are dominating the sales charts every month with the recent instance being of the Hyundai Creta grabbing the number one spot for the month of May 2021. However, this begs the question whether other body styles are still relevant, particularly sedans. The newest sedan on the block […]
Mahindra XUV900 – What Can We Expect?
Let us take a trip down memory lane. Back in 2016, Mahindra showcased the Aero concept at the Auto Expo and it instantly became a hot topic in the Indian automotive scenario. This was probably the first time that an Indian manufacturer tried its hands at designing a SUV Coupe, albeit in concept form but […]
Watch Your Favourite Marvel Superheroes Star In These 2022 Hyundai Tucson Ads
Automobile manufacturers and movie studios getting in a tie-in advertising campaign isn’t a new concept. It works both ways. Automakers get a chance to showcase their products in front of large audiences while on the other hand, studios are eager to license out characters to help sell products to consumers. That is exactly what has happened […]
Could Haojue TR300 Turn Out To Be A Suzuki 300cc Cruiser In The Future?
Budget cruisers seem to be the latest trend in the motorcycling world. Gone are the days when you had to shell out a fortune to own a hunkered down, low slung cruiser. Due to the rise in demand in the developing countries, manufacturers are now dishing out small-capacity cruisers as well. Enter the Haojue TR300 […]
Skoda Kushaq’s Launch Date Revealed!
The upcoming Kushaq is going to be a very important product for the Czech carmaker. It was recently unveiled in its full glory and now, Skoda India has announced that it is going to launch the Kushaq on June 28 in India at 11:00 a.m. Zac Hollis, Director of Sales, Service & Marketing, Skoda India, revealed […]
Okinawa Reduces Prices Of Its Electric Scooters By Up To INR 17,900
Okinawa Autotech, one of India’s leading EV startup has reduced the prices of its entire range of electric scooters after the recent amendments in FAME II policy. In order to encourage the widespread adoption of electric vehicles in India, the company is extending full subsidy benefits of 15000 / KWH to its customers. Based on […]