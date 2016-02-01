Could Haojue TR300 Turn Out To Be A Suzuki 300cc Cruiser In The Future?

Budget cruisers seem to be the latest trend in the motorcycling world. Gone are the days when you had to shell out a fortune to own a hunkered down, low slung cruiser. Due to the rise in demand in the developing countries, manufacturers are now dishing out small-capacity cruisers as well. Enter the Haojue TR300 […]