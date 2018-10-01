Category: News
BS6 Vespa And Aprilia Range Updated With Fuel Injection; Aprilia SR Gets A 160cc Engine
Piaggio India introduced Fuel Injection technology for its entire Vespa and Aprilia scooter range to comply with Bharat Stage Emission Standard VI (BS6). With this update, the Aprilia SR Range gets a new 160 CC engine which now makes 11 PS peak power. In comparison, the BS4 Aprilia SR 150’s engine cranked out 10.06 hp […]
Bridgestone Develops New Sensor Technology For Autonomous Vehicles
Bridgestone has announced the development of a technology capable of estimating a wheel axle load and tyre wear condition by using newly developed sensors attached inside tyres that measure the change in the strain that occurs when a tyre makes contact with the road while in motion. This technology is unique to Bridgestone and the […]
Ampere Reo Elite Electric Scooter Launched At INR 45,099
Ampere Vehicles, a wholly-owned electric mobility subsidiary of Greaves Cotton Ltd has launched the Reo Elite electric scooter at INR 45,099/- (ex-Bengaluru showroom). Customers can book their Reo Elite starting today for just Rs 1,999/- on Ampere’s website and through dealerships in Bengaluru. All booking customers will receive helmets for free as part of the […]
Jaguar Land Rover Acquire Performance-Specialist Bowler
UK-based manufacturer of all-terrain performance cars, parts and rally raid vehicles, Bowler has been acquired by Jaguar Land Rover. Founded in 1985, Bowler specialised in the production of dedicated off-road competition cars in the UK and has achieved success in international rally raid events. The expertise Bowler amassed for all-terrain vehicle dynamics, low-volume production techniques, […]
Dao EVTech Electric Two-Wheelers To Be Introduced In India In 2020
In the growing electric two-wheeler space in India, a new name, Dao EVTech has announced its entry. The China-based company showcased its electric scooters at the recently concluded EV Expo 2019 in New Delhi. At the event, DAO EVTech presented its electric two-wheelers which are powered by an LFP battery and are IoT empowered. The […]
Volkswagen Assistance Program To Offer Doorstep Basic Maintenance Services
Volkswagen India has announced an assistance service program which will provide door-to-door services to customers for their regular vehicle check-up requirements. It will spell a lot of ease for those customers who prefer comfort and convenience at their doorstep. To enable this, Volkswagen Assistance will be equipped with basic tools and spare parts, assisting customer […]
Maruti Suzuki Alto VXi+ Launched At INR 3.80 Lakh; Comes Equipped With SmartPlay Studio
Recently, Maruti Suzuki India announced the launch of the new Alto VXi+. This new variant will sit at the top and will offer many features such as SmartPlay Studio, a 17.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system, along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Apart from this, the new Alto VXi+ also gets an elegant aero edge […]
Release: Yamaha MT-15 BS6 Launched, Gets New Color
Yamaha India have announced the launch of its new BS VI engine enabled MT-15 (155 cc) today. The launch also witnesses the special colour “ICE FLUO -VERMILLION” launched in India. The new BS VI MT-15 now gets a rear radial tyre which is standardized in MT 15. Its advanced design expressing ‘Torque and Agility’ is […]
Yamaha Ray ZR 125 FI Launched: Walkaround Video, Price, Features and Details
Yamaha India have launched the Ray ZR 125 FI and Street Rally 125 FI. The company proclaims that it will work aggressively to fortify its market in the 125-cc scooter segment along with the motorcycle lineup. The new scooters come with several exciting new features, new engine technologies and are available in new colours. The […]
2020 Yamaha Fascino 125 FI BS6 Walkaround Video- Price, Features and All the Details
The new 2010 Yamaha Fascino 125 FI BS6 scooter has been launched, marking Yamaha’s entry into the 125-cc scooter segment in India. The company will now work aggressively to fortify its market in the 125-cc scooter segment along with the motorcycle line up. The Ex-showroom Delhi price for the scooter starts from Rs. 66430. The […]
Hyundai Aura Walkaround Video And Everything You Want to Know
Hyundai Motor India Ltd. today unveiled its most awaited sedan, the AURA. According to Hyundai’s official statement, “Hyundai AURA conveys a Modern & Stunning Design, offering versatile characteristics exhibiting elegant styling and bold character form to deliver a fresh interpretation of Hyundai’s signature design language of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’. The vehicle front profile showcases unique Twin […]
Tata Nexon EV Unveiled. Walkaround Video, and all the Details
Tata Motors have introduced their fully electric Nexon EV today. The Nexon EV is Powered by Tata Motors’ Ziptron technology, which us an efficient high voltage system and is meant for long-range, fast charging capability, extended battery life and good performance. Scheduled to be launched in January 2020, the Nexon EV is expected to be […]
Tata Motors Launches New-Generation Prima And Ultra Trucks In Kuwait
Tata Motors has officially launched its new generation range of Prima and Ultra trucks in Kuwait. The Tata Prima is designed for long-distance/ hours of transportation, while, the Tata Ultra offers faster turnaround time and enhanced profitability for any goods carrying business. The launch of the new products come in line with the successful delivery […]
Ducati Riding Experience Opens Enrollment For 2020 Courses; Includes Course Dedicated To Young Riders
After having concluded a successful 2019 schedule, enrollment for the 2020 DRE Enduro, DRE Road and DRE Rookie courses is now open. Professional instructors, scenic locations and the opportunity to ride your favourite Ducati, are the features that distinguish the various Academies. The big new entry for the coming season is the DRE Rookie Academy, […]
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Install Largest Rooftop Solar Power Array At Pune Plant
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL) went live with the largest rooftop Solar PV power project in the Auto Industry world-wide and one of India’s largest rooftop installation at its manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. Strengthening its position as a Green Future Factory, the additional capacity with a capacity of 8.5 MWp will offset […]
Harley Davidson Held India’s First Flat Track Timed Trials At 2019 India Bike Week
Recently, American motorcycle manufacturer, Harley-Davidson, announced the launch of India’s first Flat Track Timed Trials at the 2019 India Bike Week. Flat Track is a form of motorcycle racing that started in the early 1900s in America. Harley-Davidson has witnessed tremendous success over the last few decades with the popular XR750, as it has been […]
The All-New Kia K5 Is A Good Looking Fastback
Sedans, it seems, are making a comeback. The new Kia K5 Fastback is the latest to take the fight to SUVs, which just keep coming at us like a giant tsunami. Showcasing the future of Kia design, the K5 is now available with AWD and also offers Kia’s new 8-speed, wet DCT. An evolution of […]
Apollo Tyres And Ashok Leyland Team Up To Provide Healthcare To Trucking Community
A trucker’s job requires spending more time on the road than with family and this on-the-move lifestyle exposes one to a lot of health hazards. Addressing this issue, in a unique first of its kind corporate partnership, Ashok Leyland has teamed up with Apollo Tyres to provide healthcare facility to the trucking community in Namakkal, […]
TVS, Tata Technologies, GP Petroleums And Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Promote Energy Conservation
A couple of days ago, TVS Motor Company along with Tata Technologies, GP Petroleums and Mahindra Holidays & Resorts came together to promote Energy Conservation on the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day. As we all know, the importance of energy and energy sources has increased substantially in the last few years, which is why […]
VIDEO: Everything You Need To Know About FASTag
As you all know, FASTags have now become mandatory for all vehicles in India, which is why we have made a video explaining all the important things one should know before purchasing Fastag. Apart from this, we have also explained why Fastags are required and how you can purchase it online. If you want to […]
JCB Showcases A Wide Range Of New Machines At Excon 2019 In Bengaluru
India’s leading construction equipment manufacturer, JCB, recently showcased a wide range of new, smart, technology-driven machines at the 10th edition of Excon in Bengaluru. Some of the new intelligent machines which were put on display included the new ecoXpert 3DX Backhoe Loader, the 14T and 24.5T NXT range, the 14T and 38T Quarry Master Range, […]
BS6 Honda City Launched At A Starting Price Of INR 9.91 Lakh
With a 5th generation model set to arrive next year, the 4th generation Honda City is now available with a BS6 petrol engine. With this launch, the Honda City is the first mid-size sedan in the country to begin sales of BS6 version, ahead of the government timeline. The petrol version of the BS-6 compliant […]
Nissan India Announces Nationwide Aftersales Service Campaign
Nissan India has announced the 11th edition of the ‘Happy with Nissan’ aftersales service campaign. It starts from December 10 to December 20, 2019, during which, Nissan and Datsun customers can avail attractive discounts and special offers across India. The campaign includes a 60-point free vehicle check-up, free car top wash, up to 30 per […]
Ducati Memorabilia Project Allows Enthusiasts To Purchase Official MotoGP and SBK Bike Parts
Ducati has announced a memorabilia project, under which, collectors and enthusiasts can purchase original parts from the bikes that compete in the MotoGP and SBK championships. The first batch of certified parts from bikes used in recent years by MotoGP and SBK team riders consists of con-rods, crankshafts, camshafts and pistons, all personally certified by […]
Jaguar Land Rover Devises Unique Test To Make Their Future Cars Pet-Friendly
The Jaguar Land Rover additive manufacturing centre produces more than 80,000 parts a year for a variety of applications, including functional prototyping, design mock-ups and manufacturing assembly aids and fixtures. Jaguar Land Rover is also able to 3D print parts for production cars with the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 being one of the first […]
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Gifts An Oxygen Park To Residents Of Aurangabad
Known by a new identity now, the VW Group or Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL) opened Aurangabad’s first Oxygen Park in Shendre. The strategically located park has over 15,000 densely planted plants and trees, with potential to sink high levels of CO2 emission emerging from the industrial belt in the region. These trees […]
Hero Motocorp To Hike Prices Of Its Two-Wheelers
The World’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero Motocorp, has announced that it will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, effective January 1, 2020. The price increase across its range of two-wheelers will be upto Rs. 2000/-, although the exact quantum of the increase will vary on the basis of […]
Michelin Energy XM2+ Car Tyres Now Available In India
Replacing the Michelin Energy XM2, the new XM2+ car tyre range is now available in India. Targeted at those who look for a tyre with performance and safety that lasts till the end of its life, the Michelin Energy XM2+ is available as a fitment for small- and mid-size passenger cars. Developed to outperform its […]
BS4 Kawasaki Motorcycles Being Offered With Heavy Discounts
It’s that time of the year when manufacturers usually offer heavy discounts on their products to clear the current year’s inventory. However, this time, they also need to transition into the BS6 era and as a result, the amount of discount being offered is rather hefty. Kawasaki India is also clearing its BS4 stock and […]
BS6 Compliant Yamaha R15 V3.0 Launched; Gets Side Stand Engine Cut-off Switch
The sportiest 150cc machine you can buy in India, the Yamaha R15 V3.0 is now BS6 compliant and will be available across all company dealerships of the country from the 3rd week of December 2019. Apart from the changes to the engine, the R15 V3.0 gets a side stand engine cut-off switch, a radial rear […]