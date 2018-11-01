News
Ampere Magnus Pro Electric Scooter With 100 Km Range Launched At INR 73,900
After teasing the new product a few days ago, Ampere Electric has launched the Magnus Pro electric scooter in India. The latest entrant in the electric vehicle segment is priced at INR 73,900, ex-showroom and is available in four colours: metallic red, golden yellow, bluish pearl white, and graphite black. Specifications Power for the scooter […]
Royal Enfield Introduces Apparel And Riding Gear For Women In India
Royal Enfield motorcycles are just as popular with women, as they are with men. Besides motorcycles, the bikemaker has also been in the business of apparel and riding gear for quite some time now. However, the range was only reserved for men, until now. RE has announced the launch of its first-ever apparel and riding […]
Porsche Panamera 4 10 Years Edition Launched In India At INR 1.6 Crore
First introduced in 2009, the Porsche Panamera was launched as the maker’s first four-door luxury saloon. Nearly a decade later, Porsche’s sports car in the disguise of a luxury saloon is celebrating 10 years of its existence with a special edition. Featuring four doors, four seats, a unique silhouette and performance figures of a two-seater […]
Pune Petrol Pump Begins Self-Service Dispensing Of Petrol And Diesel
When the Prime Minister stressed on the importance of ‘Atmanirbharta’ or ‘self-reliance’, he didn’t particularly mean it keeping social distancing in mind but when you think about it, it should be applied in that aspect as well. We live in a country where following the social distancing protocol is harder because of the population and […]
Triumph Tiger 900 India Launch Date Revealed
Just a few days ago, Triumph launched the Bonneville Twins in Special Black Editions and now the British bikemaker has announced its next big launch in India. The most anticipated motorcycle from Triumph Motorcycles India, the Tiger 900 will be launched in India on June 19, confirmed the company. The bikemaker was expected to launch […]
Homemade Electric Honda Activa Can Attain A Top Speed of 65 kmph
The Honda Activa revolutionized the Indian two-wheeler industry when it was launched two decades ago. It built such a name for itself that even today, it manages to clock astronomical sales figures for the maker. The wide-spread popularity of Activa and its sales numbers are currently unmatched. It might have made gearless scooters relevant back […]
Maruti Suzuki Alto Is India’s Best-Selling Car For 16 Years In A Row
It isn’t surprising that India’s best-selling car is a Maruti Suzuki and it isn’t surprising either that it is the Alto. Maruti Suzuki Alto has been crowned India’s best-selling car for 16 years in a row. Alto has consistently remained the preferred choice of first-time car buyers and has been the source of pride for […]
Tata Motors Officially Discontinue JTP Range Of Cars
In what comes as sad news, Tata Motors has officially announced the discontinuation of the JTP range of vehicles from its product portfolio. JT Special Vehicles (JTSV) was formed as a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Motors and Coimbatore-based Jayem Automotives in 2017 and focussed on the development of performance-oriented ‘JTP’ versions of Tata’s passenger […]
Restored Hindustan Contessa Lives A Renewed Muscle Car Dream
The Hindustan Motors (HM) Contessa, ever since its inception in India, has been touted as the common man’s muscle car. Both enthusiasts and laymen were quick to point out the Contessa’s muscle car references, because with its long hood, classic lines and subtle chrome trimming, it authoritatively stood out amongst the sea of Ambassadors, Padminis […]
Government Imposes Restrictions On Import Of Tyres, Is This A New Start?
The Government of India has recently announced restrictions on import of tyres to the country. These are the pneumatic tyres used in passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, commercial vehicles, buses and even bicycles. This step is said to help and boost domestic tyre manufacturers in India. In all the categories, imports have been restricted and will need […]
Mumbai Police Will Now Ride on Self-Balancing Electric Segways
Modernization has become one of the key elements of evolution. Our nation too has started treading the modern path towards seeking development. There are certain benchmarks and global standards that we follow to introduce modernization to our different departments. Though you wouldn’t classify the Indian Police Force as particularly modern but some recent developments suggest […]
The Vespa 946 Christian Dior Is A Limited-Edition Scooter Which Could Cost A Bomb!
It isn’t a new thing for Vespa to collaborate with renowned designer brands around the world to roll out limited-edition scooters. Brands which have a cult following in the fashion industry too look forward to partner with Vespa because let’s admit it, Vespa has a rich legacy and retro appeal which is unmatched in the […]
Eicher Motors Releases Financial Results For The Quarter And Year End
It isn’t surprising that almost all the organizations have suffered losses as compared to the previous financial quarters, owing to the nationwide lockdown which ensued in the month of March. For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, Eicher Motors’ total revenue from operations was recorded at Rs. 2,208 crores, down by 12% as compared to […]
Mahindra Pulls The Plug On GenZe e-Scooters In USA
Mahindra has announced that it will be shutting down operations for the GenZe electric two-wheeler brand by the end of this year. GenZe is a California-based manufacturer of electric bicycles and scooters and has been selling e-bikes and scooters exclusively in the US market. Mahindra has recently announced that it is in the process of […]
BMW X7 M50d Launched In India As Range Topping SUV
After the X6, BMW on Friday launched the X7 M50d SUV in India. The top-spec X7 M50d has been priced at ₹1.63 crores (ex-showroom, India). The German carmaker’s flagship SUV is now available in four variants – the 30d DPE (Rs 92.50 lakh), the 30d DPE Signature (Rs 1.02 crore), the 40i M Sport (Rs […]
Mahindra & Mahindra Seeking New Investors For Ssangyong Motor
The ongoing global pandemic has been particularly hard for the economy. Small businesses are shutting down and big organizations are taking downsizing measures to keep afloat. Where some new partnerships are being formed, some are coming apart too. The Mahindra and Ssangyong partnership is a case like the latter. Mahindra & Mahindra plans to give […]
This Indonesia Fellow Built Himself A Yamaha Tenere 250 Based On The YZF-R25
The affordable ADV-tourer segment in emerging markets has been growing gradually with more and more manufacturers developing accessible dual-purpose motorcycles. Yamaha too has the Tenere line-up of ADV motorcycles in their portfolio but they are yet to come up with an affordable ADV-tourer. They currently have the Tenere 700, 900 and 900 GT. What happens […]
Jawa and Jawa Forty Two BS6 Specs Revealed
The BS6 iterations of Jawa and Jawa Forty were launched in March earlier this year. However, only the prices had been revealed back then. The company has finally revealed their full specifications now. The motorcycles were expected to hit the showrooms by April this year, however, the availability and deliveries of these motorcycles were delayed […]
Toyota Announces Attractive Finance Schemes, Buy Backs And Other Offers For June 2020
Apart from announcing ‘Special Service Schemes’ for servicing a Toyota vehicle earlier this week, TKM today shared details of finance schemes available for new car purchase for the month of June 2020. As a special offer, all Toyota BS6 models feature finance deals that come with deferred EMI payment for upto 90 days on all […]
RR Global To Enter Electric Two-Wheeler Segment With The Launch Of BGauss
RR Global, a prominent conglomerate in the electrical industry, today announced its entry into the two-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) segment in the country. In a press release statement, the company confirmed that it will launch its two-wheeler EV products under the brand name BGauss. According to a senior official, the company making a foray into […]
BS6 Compliant Maruti Suzuki Celerio S-CNG Launched At INR 5.36 Lakh
Even before the modern hybrids became relevant, CNG vehicles have been carrying the baton of environment-friendly vehicles. In our country, Maruti Suzuki is considered the pioneer in the CNG vehicle industry because they were among the first manufacturers who used to offer factory-fitted CNG kits with their vehicles. Carrying the same trend forward, Maruti Suzuki […]
Triumph Bonneville Twins’ Dark Edition Launched In India
Triumph Motorcycles has launched new Black editions of the Bonneville T100 and the Bonneville T120 in India. Both, the Bonneville T100 Black and T120 Black are based on the regular Bonneville T100 and T120, with the only difference being the colour scheme, with both variants employing an all-black look. The company has launched Bonneville T100 […]
American Teen Cleans Streets After Protests, Gets A Ford Mustang Convertible As Reward
Vandalism and hooliganism took over the streets of America recently, owing to a nationwide outrage after the horrific crime where a cop kneeled on a man’s neck until he choked to death. This incident was captured on phone by an angry bystander who claimed the cop murdered Floyd and it soon went viral on social […]
2020 Nexon Flaunts Tata Motors’ Connected Car Technology In A New Video
Tata Motors launched the 2020 Nexon compact-SUV in India earlier this year and the new Nexon came with a host of updates, including cosmetic changes to both it’s exterior and interior, apart from BS6 compliant engines. Along with these updates, the Tata Nexon also came equipped with connected car technology, something which is quickly becoming […]
2021 Dakar Rally New Route And Rules Revealed
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sports unveiled on Thursday the details of the second edition of Dakar Rally to be held in the Kingdom. For the 2021 edition, organisers have officially released the route map and revised rules, which will once again take place in Saudi Arabia. The second edition of the Dakar Rally in Saudi […]
Leaked Images Suggest The New Benelli BJ 1200 GT Is A Touring Behemoth
Benelli is wasting no time in coming up with all-new machines. The Italian brand, now owned by a Chinese company, seems to be on a portfolio expansion spree and in the latest images which have been leaked online, Benelli’s BJ1200 touring motorcycle, the largest GT model from the brand, has made an appearance. The motorcycle […]
Michelin Partners With Symbio Under MissionH24
In what comes as a big development from the world of automobile, Michelin and Symbio have become preferential partners under the MissionH24 project. The two companies will join Total in this program which has already enrolled itself under this mission since last year. With this development, MissionH24, its team H24 Racing and its racing cars […]
Ampere Electric Teases New Electric Scooter, Launch On June 15
Ampere Vehicles, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer backed by Greaves Cotton, is all set to add a new electric scooter to its line-up on June 15th in India. This will be India’s first electric scooter to be launched after India entered a lockdown due to the pandemic. In order to avoid social gatherings, the virtual launch […]
Royal Enfield Reopens More Than 90% Of Its Retail Network Across the Country
Royal Enfield has reopened and resumed operations at more than 90% of its retail network across India. The company’s facilities, offices and stores across the country remained closed in compliance with government guidelines between March 22 and May 5, 2020. Since May 6, the company has gradually restarted its commercial and manufacturing operations in a […]
Tata AutoComp Joins Hand With American Firm To Set Up EV Charging Stations
India’s leading auto-component conglomerate, Tata AutoComp on Thursday announced that it has signed an MoU with Tellus Power Green, a USA based charging infrastructure company. According to the agreement, both the companies will be setting up AC and DC fast charging stations that will cater to all the electric vehicles, be it two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger […]