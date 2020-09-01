News
-
Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Edition Review: Best Driver’s Hatchback In 2020?
Much has been said about the Volkswagen Polo and its driving dynamics. Considered to be one of the best driver’s hatchbacks in its class, the Polo TSI recently got an engine update and the folks at Volkswagen downsized the engine to 1.0-litre from 1.2-litre. ‘Downsizing’ is one word which has negative implications in most scenarios, […]
-
Ampere Introduces Updated E-scooter Range
Ampere Electric has updated its e-scooter range including the Reo, Magnus, Zeal and the V48. These product improvements are aimed at enhancing the overall riding experience and providing more comfort to customers. The new variants are now available at all the leading Ampere Dealership outlets in over 180 cities and towns across India with improved […]
-
All The Things Which the Honda H’ness CB350 Does Better Than Its Rivals
Yesterday, Honda pulled off a massive surprise by revealing the CB350. While most of us were eyeing for either the Rebel 300 or Rebel 500, Honda surprised the whole Indian motorcycling fraternity by unveiling an all-new motorcycle which goes by the name H’ness CB350. The Honda CB350 packs in some decent equipment and has delivered […]
-
Hyundai Motor India Registers Cumulative Sales of 59,913 Units in September 2020
Hyundai Motor India Ltd recently announced that the company has registered domestic sales of 50, 313 units and exports of 9,600 units with cumulative sales of 59 913 units for the month of September 2020. Commenting on the September sales performance Mr Tarun Garg, Director( Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “In […]
-
Renault Launches Kwid Neo-tech Edition
Renault India has announced the launch of the 2020 Neotech edition of Kwid in 0.8L MT, 1.0L MT and 1.0L AMT variants. The limited-edition features first-in-segment stylish and fresh dual-tone exterior. This new model comes with an incremental increase of Rs 30,000 and offers a greater value for money package with a host of great […]
-
Suzuki Introduces New Liveries For Gixxer Series
Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd today launched new liveries for Gixxer 250 and Gixxer series. The Company introduced Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 in New Triton Blue/Silver colour option to commemorate Suzuki’s Global 100th anniversary. The retro-inspired livery with the traditional blue and slate silver colour scheme will pay homage to Suzuki’s early Grand Prix machines […]
-
Hero MotoCorp Strengthens Its Leadership Team To Drive Growth
Hero MotoCorp has announced new appointments to strengthen its Leadership Team to drive growth in the emerging business climate. The two-wheeler manufacturer has appointed Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) B. S. Dhanoa, as a Non-Executive and Independent Director on the Board of the Company, effective from October 1, 2020. This is one of the major appointments, […]
-
First Unit Of All-new Mahindra Thar Auctioned At Over Ten Times The Original’s Price
The all-new Mahindra Thar has created a lot of buzz ever since it was unveiled. We have already driven it and loved every bit of it. Prices haven’t been announced yet and those details will be out on the 2nd of October. The first unit of the Mahindra Thar is going to be pretty special, […]
-
Hyundai Reveals The 2021 i20 N-Line Variant In Europe
Hyundai has finally unveiled the much-awaited, sporty version for the third-gen of its popular hatchback i20. The carmaker has now revealed the i20 N Line variant in the European market. This is a sportier-looking version, with sporty exterior and interior along with a more powerful engine and N-Line badging. The N-Line variant comes with a […]
-
MG Gloster: All Four Variants Explained
MG Motor India has announced that the booking of the Gloster SUV is now live for all four variants and can be done for a nominal amount of INR 100,000. MG’s flagship SUV in India is available in 4 feature-intensive variants, i.e. Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy. The Sharp and new top trim Savvy will […]
-
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé India Launch Date Revealed
BMW India has announced the launch of its new entry-level sedan for the Indian market that will sit below the 3 Series. The company has revealed the launch date for the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe that will be launched in India on 15th October 2020. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe was first […]
-
Tata Nexon Now Available At A Low-EMI Scheme Of Rs 5,999 Per Month
Tata Motors is trying its best to grab a big chunk of the market in every major segment. Earlier this year, the company had introduced easy financing schemes for its entry-level hatchback Tiago. The carmaker is now offering the customers Nexon, to avail some easy financing options. The Tata Nexon is now being offered with […]
-
Exxon-Mobil Launches Two-Wheeler And Four-Wheeler Service Centres In India
ExxonMobil Lubricants, which is a wholly-owned affiliate of ExxonMobil Corporation, has launched its flagship Mobil Bike Care Elite and Mobil Car Care Elite service centres in India. This comes in association with independent workshop owners, with the main goal, of offering a premium bike and car servicing experience. This launch is a step forward for […]
-
Groupe PSA Announces Launch Of Eurorepar Aftermarket Products In India
Groupe PSA has announced the launch of Eurorepar range of multi-brand, high-quality aftermarket products, in India. PCA India, which is the local entity of Groupe PSA in India, has signed a sales and distribution agreement with GoMechanic which will support the sales of Eurorepar spare parts, facilitating a strong market entry point in India. With […]
-
Honda H’Ness CB350 Vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Specs Comparison
Honda has finally launched its 350cc motorcycle, the CB350, in a segment dominated by the Royal Enfield Classic 350. Speaking about the design, both bikes dial back the years with a modern keypad. The Classic 350 offers signature war-era design while on the other hand, the Honda H’ness CB350 takes inspiration from Honda’s bigger CB […]
-
Honda H’ness CB350: All You Need to Know
Honda does know how to pull off a surprise. While the Indian motorcycling fraternity expected the arrival of either the Rebel 300 or the Rebel 500, Honda has launched an all-new motorcycle developed for our market. Say hello to the Honda H’ness CB350. It is exclusively made for India and is inspired from the Honda’s […]
-
BS6 Renault Triber Receives A Price Hike Of Up To Rs 13,000
A lot of carmakers are increasing prices of their passenger vehicles amidst this pandemic. This could be due to multiple reasons such as the sudden rise in demand for personal transport, the increased cost of manufacturing post the pandemic, the severely hit supply chain and tensions between India and China on the border. All these […]
-
Honda H’Ness CB350 Revealed; To Be Priced At Around INR 1.9 Lakh
The Honda H’Ness CB350 is a brand new motorcycle which has been developed specifically for India. Flaunting retro styling which takes inspiration from Honda’s bigger CB series motorcycles, the Honda H’Ness CB350 will be powered by a single-cylinder, air-cooled, 350cc engine which cranks out about 21 hp and 30 Nm of torque. The motorcycle is […]
-
Tata Altroz Turbo Specs And Prices Leaked
Tata Motors launched its premium hatchback, the Altroz, earlier this year. Although it also offers a 1.5-litre diesel engine, the 1.2-litre petrol motor lacked the firepower required for a hatchback of this class. However, it seems that a turbo-petrol version is almost ready and should arrive just in time to compete with the upcoming new-gen […]
-
Tata Motors Launches India’s First 4×2 Prime Mover With 55 Tonne GCW
Tata Motors has announced the launch of the Signa 5525.S, which comes with a 55-tonne GCW, which is India’s highest Gross Combination Weight in any prime mover (tractor) in the 4×2 segment. On the performance front, the Signa 5525.S 4×2 prime mover is powered by a Cummins 6.7-litre engine with a power rating of 250bhp […]
-
BS6 BMW G310 Twins Will Arrive On 8th October
BMW Motorrad India has been teasing the launch of the BS6 G310R and G310 GS for some time now and now the company has announced that it will launch the BS6 iterations of the G310 twins on 8th October. BMW Motorrad has already started accepting bookings of the same. When the BMW G310 twins were […]
-
Mahindra Thar Accessories Leaked, Will Come With Regular and Adventure Accessories
Mahindra is all set to launch the all-new Thar on 2nd October. The homegrown manufacturer has also announced that the bookings of the all-new Thar will commence on the same day. One of the most defining traits of the Thar apart from its ruggedness has always been its customization possibilities. The Thar is so popular […]
-
Mercedes-Benz Hits A Rough Patch Over Continuous Recalls and Hefty Fines
Mercedes-Benz Australia recently issued a recall of 956 AMG vehicles with Model Years from 2015 to 2018 (MY15-MY18). The concerned model line-up includes the likes of the GT, GT S and C63 from the 2015 to 2018 model years. The recall was issued over potentially malfunctioning ECUs that might lead to faulty emissions. This is not […]
-
Triumph Trident Enters Final Stage of Testing
Only a few weeks after Triumph unveiled the Trident motorcycle’s prototype version at the London Design Museum, the British bike maker has now released a new set of images of the Trident. This time around, the upcoming motorcycle is showcased in its final stage of testing, and were taken in and around the Triumph headquarters […]
-
Benelli TNT 650 GT Patent Image Leaked
Benelli fanboys might remember the TNT 600 GT which was essentially Benelli’s take at making an ADV-tourer. Based on the TNT600i, the TNT 600 GT was known for its big and bulky looks and not to forget, the inline-4 cylinder howl. When it existed, it used to have one of the best exhaust notes in […]
-
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Spotted Testing
We often see manufacturers developing a wide variety of motorcycles using the same platform. Now it seems like Aprilia has taken a similar path. Aprilia has been absent from the middleweight segment but the RS 660 will mark the Italian marque’s foray into the 600-800cc segment. It is also out in the open that the […]
-
Honda 2 Wheelers India Conducts All Females Digital Road Safety Awareness Training
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) conducted its Digital Road Safety Awareness Training exclusively for females. This program is aimed to make women independent & safe riders in the challenging times of this new normal. The digital safety awareness training called ‘Honda Road Safety E-Gurukul’ has successfully educated over 160 females including working women, housewives, young […]
-
Benelli Developing New Engine Platforms Ranging From 250cc-1200cc
The ‘On a roll’ phrase would be an understatement for Benelli, given the current scenario. It legit feels like everyone at Benelli’s headquarters have taken something which have made them hyperactive. The Italian brand, now owned by a Chinese company unveiled a hoard of new motorcycles at the CIMA. And now, images of a presentation […]
-
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo Review: As Hot As The Polo?
It has been quite some time since hot (or rather warm) hatchbacks made their way to our country. However, their popularity has gone up only in the past couple of years. Primarily developed to cater to the demands of an enthusiast, hot hatchbacks in India have been slightly tweaked versions of everyday two-box designs. These […]
-
Ford India Launches Doorstep Service To Ensure Customer Safety
Ford India has introduced a Doorstep Service empowering owners to get their Ford vehicle serviced wherever they feel comfortable. The service can be availed at your home or office, at no additional charge. The company has made the move to raise the bar on customer convenience & safety amidthe coronavirus pandemic. This latest offering expands […]