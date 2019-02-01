Category: News
Read the latest auto news from India including new model reveals, reviews, videos, business news, industry insights, auto show coverage, and more.
-
Ampere Electric Scooter’s Pricing Revised After GST Rate Cut
With the Government revising the GST norms from 12% to 5%, Greaves Cotton Limited’s mobility division has announced that their flagship high-speed e-scooter Ampere Zeal will now be available at Rs. 67,000 approx (ex-Bangalore showroom). This is after a reduction of approximately Rs. 5,000, post the GST reduction on electric vehicles. The e-scooter was earlier […]
-
Tata Motors And Tata Power Join Hands To Install 300 Fast-Charging Stations For EVs
With the country moving towards an electric future for its mobility needs, Tata Power and Tata Motors have announced their partnership to install 300 fast-charging stations by the end of the FY20. These will be set up across key five cities, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bangalore and Hyderabad. Today, both companies inaugurated their first 7 charging […]
-
This Indian Porsche 911 GT2 RS Made Its Way To The Nürburgring
Racing tracks are quite a rare thing in our country, there is the famous Buddh International Circuit, which held Formula1 races ar one point in time, and there are two more, smaller tracks, located in the south of our country. Every now and then, we see exotic, high-end cars lap around either of these three […]
-
Hyundai Kona Gets A Massive Price Cut After GST Rate Revision
Launched just weeks ago at a price of INR 25.30 lakh, the Hyundai Kona is now available at a lesser price. After the Government revised GST rates for all-electric vehicle and brought it down from 12% to 5%, all EV manufacturers have begun to pass on the benefits to the consumer. India’s first all-electric SUV, […]
-
Facelifted Tata Tiago and Tigor Could Feature An All-digital Instrument Console
The Tiago hatchback has been a major contributor in escalating Tata Motors’ position in the personal vehicle space in India. A well-built and likeable car, the Tiago was followed up with the Tigor compact sedan, where the latter offered the luxuries of a three-box vehicle with a small footprint. Both cars are also offered as […]
-
Lexus To Bring The LC 500h Grand Tourer To Indian Shores
Leading Japanese premium brand, Lexus will be launching their grand tourer, the LC 500h in the Indian market next year. The LC or the Luxury Coupé was first showcased in concept form at the 2012 edition of the Detroit Motor Show. This grand tourer is sold in two avatars worldwide. The first variant, the LC […]
-
Mahindra Marazzo Official Website Now Accepts Enquiries For A DC-Designed Cabin
The Mahindra Marazzo offers a genuine alternative to the extremely popular Toyota Innova. While doing so, Mahindra’s thoroughly modern MPV offers a seriously refined mobility experience behind the wheel, and for all its passengers, even for those in the third row. But then there are some who wish for more luxury, and for those, the […]
-
All-Electric Variant Of The Mahindra KUV 100 Spotted
The wave of electric vehicles is definitely headed towards Indian shores. While we had a number of electric scooters on sale in our market already, this wave is further heading towards motorcycles and cars. Mahindra was the first manufacturer to offer an electric car in our market, the E2O which has been discontinued due to […]
-
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Initial Sketch Is Out, To Be Sold Through Nexa Only
India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki has released the first sketch of the upcoming XL6 MPV. The brand also confirms the fact that this premium product of theirs shall be offered at their premium, Nexa dealerships all across the country. Based on the Ertiga, the XL6 will come with three rows of seating and offer […]
-
Triumph Unveils The New Rocket 3 R and Rocket 3 GT Cruisers
English motorcycle manufacturer Triumph has been known to manufacture the largest engine for a mass-production motorcycle. This massive 2.3-litre, inline 3-cylinder engine was offered in their top of the line cruiser, the Rocket 3. However, the last generation model of this British cruiser has been discontinued. That said, Triumph recently launched the new generation model […]
-
The JCBL Destiny Coach Can Easily Put An Aircraft’s Business Class Space To Shame
The inter-city coach space in India transformed after international players like Volvo and Scania entered the game. However, local coachbuilders still play a big part in building the chassis from ground up for most buses which ply on our roads. One such name, JCBL, recently displayed its Destiny Super-Luxury coach at the second edition of […]
-
Euler Motors To Introduce Electric 3-wheeler Cargo Vehicles By Early Next Year
With around 100 prototype e-vehicles already running on the roads of Delhi-NCR, and used by companies like BigBasket, EcomExpress, BlueDart, Udaan etc., Euler Motors will launch its 3-wheeler light commercial cargo vehicles by early next year. Founded in 2018, Euler Motors has so far raised USD 2 Million from investors like Blume Venture, Emergent Ventures […]
-
Tata Tigor EV Prices Witness Massive Slash After GST Rate Cut
The Government is backing a massive electric mobility push in India, which has caused a turmoil of sorts in the automotive sector. While traditional players are still trying to devise a strategy to find a way through, new EV manufacturers, and also established players who saw it coming, are trying to make the most of […]
-
The 2020 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Is Handsome, Modern And Still A Proper SUV
What was once the official chariot for movie stars and heavyweights in India, the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport is still a much-revered and loved vehicle in the country, even with the limited sales and after-sales support. Still on sale in a dated avatar here, a facelifted model has been introduced in Thailand, and it looks fantastic. […]
-
MG Motor Sells Over 1,500 Units Of The Hector In July 2019
The latest player in the Indian car scene, MG Motor is enjoying a successful debut with their brand new Hector SUV. In the first month of sale, the company managed to sell over 1,500 units of the car, 1,508 to be precise across all its dealerships in India. Moreover, the company has already received 28,000 […]
-
BMW M8 Convertible Spotted Testing On Indian Roads
The BMW 8-series was welcomed back to the German manufacturers stable after a rather long time. With the luxurious grand tourer gain traction in international markets, the company soon gave the car the M treatment, creating the M8. This aggressive grand tourer has been launched in both coupé and convertible avatars. The latter, convertible model […]
-
Ather Energy Scooter Prices Drop After GST Rate Cut & FAME II Subsidy
In a major push for the electric vehicle industry, the Government recently lowered the GST rate to 5% from the earlier 12%. This is in addition to the FAME II subsidy benefits, which were announced earlier for all-electric vehicles on sale in India. As a result of this, Ather Energy has revised prices of its […]
-
Jeep To Bring The Wrangler To India On 9th August
The Jeep Wrangler is undoubtedly one of the most iconic SUVs available in the market. This rugged off-roader has been built to tackle the toughest terrains on any road surface imaginable. This icon of an SUV will soon be made available in the Indian market, on the 9th of August. The fourth-generation model called the […]
-
Tata Nexon Spied With Cruise Control And Flat Bottom Steering Wheel
Tata’s offering to the sub-4-metre SUV segment, the Nexon has been known to be the safest Indian car. Backed by a five-star crash rating by Global NCAP, the Tata Nexon comes packed with features as well. Recently, a test mule of this compact SUV was seen featuring a new steering wheel. This steering wheel looks […]
-
Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS Listed For INR 1.89 Lakh On Its Website
Mahindra’s flagship motorcycle for the Indian market, the Mojo has finally received its update. The bike sports a number of changes now, and unlike before, shall be offered in a single variant only. The new Mojo 300 ABS has been seen at Mahindra dealerships quite a few times already and going by the website of […]
-
Revolt RV400 Launch Postponed
India’s first all-electric motorcycle, the Revolt RV400, was scheduled for launch on the 7th of August 2019. Its launch has now been postponed towards the end of the same month. The artificial-intelligence enabled motorcycle was revealed amidst much excitement in June 2019. The reason for the delay in launch is unknown, however, our guess is […]
-
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Now Gets A BS-VI Compliant Petrol Engine
With the new emission norms not too far away, India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki has started upgrading its cars to comply with BS-VI emission norms. The new Alto was the first car to comply with these new norms which were soon followed by the likes of the WagonR, Swift, Baleno and Dzire. The latest […]
-
Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna Shoot With The New Activa 125 FI
The Honda Activa has been a household name in the country. Honda launched a larger capacity model of the scooter, the Activa 125 to compliment the legendary 110 cc scooter. This scooter, the Activa 125, has been recently been announced to come with a BS-VI compliant engine, making it the first scooter in the country […]
-
Watch A Seriously Skilled Driver Pilot A Stock, First-Gen Swift Like It’s A WRC-spec Car
The current-gen Swift is without a doubt one nippy little thing which is fun to drive indeed. But it’s slightly more civilised in comparison to the first-gen model which was powered by a 1.3-litre, naturally-aspirated petrol motor from the Esteem, and a turbocharged diesel sourced from Fiat. The Swift’s driving characteristics do egg you on […]
-
Nexon And Other Tata Vehicles To Get Electric Powertrain Options Soon
Renowned Indian carmaker, Tata Motors currently has one electric car, the Tigor EV on sale. Moreover, the company also has plans to introduce an electric variant of the upcoming Altroz hatchback. However, it seems that the Altroz and the Tigor would not be alone. The company, at the recent 74th Annual General Meeting, announced its […]
-
TVS MotoSoul Fest For Performance Motorcycle Enthusiasts To Be Held In October In Goa
A two-wheeler brand which loves racing and ensures that learnings from the track are embodied in everyday products, TVS Motor Company has announced a global event for performance motorcycle enthusiasts – MotoSoul. Held in association with TVS Racing – the factory racing team of TVS Motor Company, MotoSoul is scheduled between 18th & 19th October […]
-
Eighth-Generation Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe And 911 Carrera Cabriolet Introduced
After introducing the 911 Carrera S and 4S Coupe, Porsche has expanded the 911 range with the entry-level Carrera Coupe and Carrera Cabriolet variants. Although entry-level models, these still embody the very essence of what makes the Porsche 911 one the most revered sports cars out there. These eighth-generation models are powered by a 3.0-litre, […]
-
All-Electric MG eZS Caught Testing On The Streets Of Gujarat
MG’s first product for the Indian market, the Hector SUV has become a hit amongst the Indian audience. Overwhelmed by the response of the car, MG has had to stop bookings of the car temporarily and has also increased the production of the SUV to make sure deliveries take place in a timely manner. Following […]
-
The Leoncino 500, Benelli’s Next Bike For India Is Ready To Roar
Benelli, ever since it made a comeback, has launched two new motorcycles, the TRK 502 and the TRK 502X in our market. Along with these new adventure tourers, the company is also selling a number of other bikes, which were on sale prior to its temporary disappearance. This includes the likes of the TNT300, the […]
-
Mahindra Bolero 6×6 Is Rugged On The Outside And Luxurious On The Inside
The Mahindra Bolero has been around for quite some time in the Indian market. This MUV has been recognised by many people, especially to those living out of busy metropolitan cities, as a rugged vehicle which is built to last. No wonder, it still manages to attract new buyers every day. With such popularity, the […]