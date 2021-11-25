All-New Ford Ranger Breaks Cover!

Ford has taken the wraps off their new-generation Ford Ranger pickup truck. Ranger is Ford’s best-selling pickup truck globally so Ford decided to launch the new generation with some updates. The new Ranger now looks larger than the Ford F-150 and Bronco SUV. The new Ford Ranger will go on sale globally by late 2022.

Updated mechanicals

Ford has retained the previous generation 2.0-litre diesel engine from the outgoing model but there has been slight modification for cooling. There will be two single-turbocharged variants and a twin-turbocharged one, the power ratings for which are yet to be confirmed.

A new 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine has been added as an option to choose from while it has yet to be officially detailed, it will no doubt tout performance statistics to trump the 210hp, 498 Nm available in today’s most powerful Ranger. A 2.3-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine will also be sold in some markets.

There are new transmissions that are replacing the current unit are the new five- and six-speed manual gearboxes along with revised 10-speed automatic which is lighter and has tighter ratios that help in towing at lower revs. The gearshift itself is now a short-throw “e-shifter” with an electronic parking brake that will enable the Ranger to gain more driver assistance systems and semi-autonomous driving features in the future. For the first time, Ford will offer two different versions of four-wheel drive in the Ranger: a basic system offering on-the-fly manual four-wheel-drive selection and a more advanced, electronically controlled on-demand system.

Updated looks

New Ranger gets fresh styling with a large radiator grille with new C clamp daytime running lights. New Ranger is 50mm wider than the previous model. The front consists of a beefy bull bar-like trim, two hooks for towing, and a blacked-out fog lamp. The new tailgate design features the Ranger name with LED lights at the back. While the side is more pronounced with wheel arches to integrate the step on either side. The new generation Endeavor will be based on Ranger which will premiere next year.

Updated interior

The new Ranger gets an updated cabin with a fresh new design. The dashboard is new with a 10.0 or 12.0-inch infotainment system depending on the trim portrait-orientated touchscreen with the latest version of Ford’s Sync4 infotainment system. The screen is flanked by vertical AC vents on either side and a stack of buttons for the climate control below.

A fully digital instrument cluster will adapt the information shown on the display to suit 6 driving modes previously seen on Ford Raptor. All information can be seen on a touchscreen, and there is a dedicated touchscreen to show off-road data driveline, steering angle, vehicle pitch, and roll angles alongside other useful information and controls.