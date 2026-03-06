2026 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Update Could Arrive This Month

Royal Enfield’s 450cc lineup is slowly growing in India, and the Guerrilla 450 plays an important role in that story. It sits below the Himalayan 450 and is meant to bring more riders into the brand’s new 450 platform.
Now, an updated version of the Guerrilla 450 is expected to arrive soon. Reports suggest the 2026 model could be launched in India by the end of March. If that happens, it will be the first update for the roadster since it first appeared in 2024.
Royal Enfield has not officially confirmed the exact changes yet. Still, a few likely updates are being talked about.
Many riders have mentioned that the current bike feels a bit firm over rough roads. Because of that, Royal Enfield could revise the rear suspension to make daily rides more comfortable. A similar change was done earlier on the Hunter 350 update.
There is also talk about new hardware.
Possible updates expected
- Revised rear suspension setup
- Possibility of USD front forks
- New colour options
- Small feature additions
- Better ride comfort on bad roads
The Guerrilla 450 already handles well, so suspension changes could make it even more enjoyable to ride. If USD forks arrive, they could also improve the visual appeal of the motorcycle.
Colour options could also see an update. The current model is sold in several shades.
Existing colour choices include
- Brava Blue
- Shadow Ash
- Peix Bronze
- Smoke Silver
- Playa Black
- Gold Dip
The engine is expected to stay the same. The Guerrilla uses Royal Enfield’s Sherpa motor, which is also seen in the Himalayan 450.
Engine details
- 452 cc single cylinder engine
- Liquid cooled setup
- Around 40 hp power
- 40 Nm torque
- 6 speed gearbox
- Ride by wire throttle
- Two riding modes
The chassis hardware will likely remain familiar as well.
Key mechanical setup
- 43 mm telescopic front forks
- 140 mm front wheel travel
- Rear monoshock with 150 mm travel
- 310 mm front disc brake
- 270 mm rear disc brake
- Dual channel ABS
- 17 inch wheels
The Guerrilla 450 currently starts at about Rs 2.56 lakh ex showroom. With the update, the price could see a small change, although nothing official has been shared yet.
Royal Enfield has built a strong name in the 350cc category. The brand is now trying to grow its presence in the 450 segment too. A small update like this could help the Guerrilla attract more buyers who want a sporty roadster with modern performance.