2022 Range Rover Sport Priced From ₹1.64 Crore In India

Its been only a few days since Land Rover unveiled the next-generation Range Rover Sport and the British carmaker has announced its prices for India already. The Range Rover Sport will start from ₹1.64 crores in India and will be available via the CBU route. The Range Rover Sport is available in SE, HSE, Autobiography, and First Edition trims and its deliveries will begin in November.

2022 Range Rover Sport: A Brief Recap

Just like its elder sibling, the new Range Rover Sport gets an evolutionary design. The front gets a familiar Land Rover family look. The digital LED headlights are the slimmest ever to be fitted to a Land Rover and the grille has shrunken in size too. The side gets massive alloy wheels which can be as big as 23-inches. The wheelbase is up by 75mm for added legroom at the rear. The door handles now are now flush and pop out when needed.

Underpinning the Sport is Land Rover’s MLA-Flex platform, which you’ll find underneath the new Range Rover. The rear gets slim surface LED taillights and the number plate has now been moved to the bumper as opposed to the tailgate. The interiors adopt a similar theme to the new Range Rover in terms of layout. The center console is dominated by a 13.1-inch curved floating display that runs on Land Rover’s Pivi Pro system. It comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay. It also gets Amazon Alexa capability for various functions.

The steering wheel is an all-new unit as well with touch-sensitive controls. Behind the steering wheel is a 13.7-inch Interactive Driver Display. The front seats offer a multitude of adjustment options and they get a massage function as well. The top-of-the-line Meridian sound system gets as many as 29 speakers!

Land Rover offers the new Sport with a pair of mild-hybrid turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six petrol engines. It makes 355 hp and 500 nm of torque in the P360 SE, whereas in the P400 SE Dynamic it produces 395 hp and 550 Nm of torque. In terms of a diesel powertrain, you get a 3.0L 6-cylinder diesel unit that puts out 350PS of power and 700Nm of torque in the D350 guise.

Both of these engines are coupled with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The range-topping performance-oriented variants are powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 making 523 hp and 750 Nm of torque. The SUV hits 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds with Dynamic Launch engaged.