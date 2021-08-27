2022 Husqvaran Svartpilen 401 Spied For The First Time!

Although we never got to taste the Husqvarna 401s on Indian soil, they are quite a hit in the European markets due to their unique styling and they also meet the A2 license requirement. Both the twins including the Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 marked their debut in 2018 and haven’t received any update ever since. So that calls for a major overhaul, right? That’s exactly what Husqvarna has in stores for us as the recent spy shots that have emerged online confirm that the Swedish bikemaker is indeed working on an updated Svartpilen 401.

Still in a prototype phase

The test mule appears to be in its prototype phase so we can expect it to slightly change when it enters the production line. Before delving deep into the mechanicals of the updated Husky, let us get down with the visual bits first because Husqvarna seems to have spent a lot of time fiddling around with its aesthetics.

Revised aesthetics

The bodywork is slightly revised as the tank shrouds appear to be more pronounced than before. It also looks slightly more mature than before but we will have to wait for more information to comment on that. Up front, the tall visor just cannot be missed because it’s HUGE but we believe that rather than being a factory fitment, it could be offered as an optional accessory.

The rear fender too, looks a bit too long but that could change in its production-spec avatar. Same goes for the underbelly exhaust too because the current iteration makes do with a side-slung end can. It retains its round LED headlamp unit and its distinctive LED tail light as well.

Devour on the tasty bits!

Shifting our focus on the juicier bits now, it gets a revised subframe and swingarm that look strikingly similar to the updated Duke 390 that was spied sometime back. It is worth noting here that both the motorcycles are going to be similar in many ways because they are built around the same engine and feature same underpinnings. The swingarm also looks slightly lighter than before. The front brake caliper gets radial mounting for improved stopping.

The engine casing too, appears to be a lot different than the one found in its current iteration. It’s hard to tell from the outside what has gone on inside, but all the cases appear to be new. It’s possible there has been a small bump in capacity, perhaps to offset any power losses from an update to Euro5. Upon closer inspection, it seems like the instrument cluster is also new. Instead of the round LCD unit, the new-gen model will likely get a TFT console (with Bluetooth connectivity), likely the same as the 390 Duke.

