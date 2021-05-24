2021 KTM RC 390 Spied Undisguised For The First Time!

When we about the most hotly anticipated motorcycle launches of this year, it is natural to include the updated KTM RC 390. The faired sportsbike from the Austrian bikemaker hasn’t been significantly updated since it marked its debut. Spy shots of the updated RC 390 started floating around the internet last year and now, it has been spied without any disguise which makes us believe that its official launch is just around the corner. What cements our belief even further is the fact that the RC 390 is no longer listed on the company’s official website.

More details

The spy shot was captured by an avid auto enthusiast Albin Antony and this is probably the first time that the updated RC 390 has been spied undisguised.

It is pretty evident from the spy shot that the updated RC 390 will be donning a new set of clothes. It is worth noting here that the side fairing doesn’t look that different from the outgoing model. The updated RC 390 also carries over the side-slung exhaust unit. The rear end however, looks slightly redesigned.

Previously circulated spy shots revealed that it will utilize the same LED headlamp unit which does the job in the Duke 390 and the Adventure 390. LED headlamps are all the rage nowadays and the updated RC 390 will mark the departure from the projector headlamps of the outgoing model. The front fascia also gets a redesigned windshield and fairing which is wider. It looks more aerodynamic than before and will provide better wind protection to the rider, as compared to the outgoing model. The front-end does give a subtle nod to the elusive and sharp-looking KTM RC8.

Also read: KTM 490 Lineup To Hit The Streets In 2022; Will Include As Many As Five Motorcycles!

Another noteworthy addition will be the coloured TFT screen. The KTM RC 390 up until now had to make do with the same round LCD unit it debuted with. With the coloured TFT screen on offer, it will be more equipped to take on the likes of TVS Apache RR 310. The outgoing model is renowned for its aggressive and track-focused riding position but the spy shots reveal that the rider ergonomics on the updated RC 390 will be slightly more forgiving than the current model. It looks more upright and less focused. The rear subframe looks new and so do the new panels and tail lamp. With updated styling, new features on offer and much more capable braking equipment, it looks like the world of motorcycles will soon have to brace the impact of the updated KTM RC 390’s arrival.