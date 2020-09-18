2021 KTM RC 200 Spied Testing

If you aren’t living in a remote cave surrounded by a dense forest, you might know that KTM is working on a heavily updated version of the RC 390. It first showed its face sometime back and took the motorcycling fraternity by storm. Apart from the polarised opinions regarding its looks, it looked like a substantial upgrade over the outgoing model. And now, another set of spy pictures has emerged on the internet which showcase another faired sports bike from the Austrian manufacturer.

More details

At first, you might think that it is the same model which was spied before and that it is the same updated RC 390. But grab a microscope and delve a little deeper into the details. There are some major takeaways which cement the fact that it isn’t exactly the same updated RC 390 which was spied before.

Expected changes

While the RC 390 will most likely boast of LED illumination upfront, this test mule sports a halogen setup. A less premium version of the RC 390? The right word we are looking for here is the RC 200! Also missing is the side-swept exhaust and this one makes do with an underbelly unit. Ring any bells? This might help the Austrian bikemaker in pricing the updated RC 200 more competitively. The rest of the design elements seem to be derived from the upcoming RC 390.

The front fascia gets a redesigned windshield and fairing which is wider. It looks more aerodynamic than before and will provide better wind protection to the rider, as compared to the outgoing model. The front-end does give a subtle nod to the elusive and sharp-looking KTM RC8. The 2020 KTM RC 200 is due for an overhaul and the spied motorcycle should provide it a much needed visual update.

The side profile reveals some additional details and that includes updated braking equipment. The front disc is bigger in diameter, thinner and more perforated which will definitely help in cooling them down which will further enhance the braking. One of the spy shots gives us a glimpse of the instrument cluster which seems to be an updated, fully-digital unit. Also, the test mule has a LED tail lamp similar to the one used in the current-gen and unlike that seen on the 2021 RC 390 spy shots.

The updated RC 390

It will most probably carry the same BS6 motor which powers the current iteration of the RC 200. For reference, the current-gen RC 200 produces 25 PS of power and 19.2 Nm of torque. KTM might fiddle around with the engine to change the output figures. The updated RC 390 is already listed on the parent company’s official website, under the future product portfolio section. The RC 390 is carrying the baton of faired sports bikes in KTM’s portfolio after the sad demise of the RC8.

While all the other motorcycles in KTM’s portfolio have been updated thoroughly in the past couple of years, the RC 390 has almost remained the same ever since it was first launched in India. It will change with the 2021 RC 390 because it will have that big-bike appeal and will look like a proper supersport machine. Same goes for its smaller cousin as well. The KTM RC 200 BS6 is priced at INR 2 Lakh (ex-showroom).

