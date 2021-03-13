2021 KTM RC 200 Spied Testing In India; Launch To Happen Soon?

KTM’s name has been cropping up quite frequently in the past few weeks. Whether it be the confirmation of the KTM 490s being manufactured here or Bajaj’s new plant in Chakan to manufacture premium motorcycles. 2021 is going to be one happening year and we expect the Austrian giant to play its role in making it so. KTM is working towards updating its portfolio and in the same wake, the 2021 iterations of its motorcycles like the RC 200 and the RC 390 have been spied on multiple occasions.

More details

The former has now been spotted testing in India. While the RC 390 will most likely boast of LED illumination upfront, the RC 200 will carry forward the same halogen setup, albeit, in new clothing.

Image credits: Instagram handle: @wheel_tronicz

The rest of the design elements seem to be derived from the upcoming RC 390. The front fascia gets a redesigned windshield and fairing which is wider. It looks more aerodynamic than before and will provide better wind protection to the rider as compared to the outgoing model. The front-end does give a subtle nod to the elusive and sharp-looking KTM RC8. The 2020 KTM RC 200 is due for an overhaul and the spied motorcycle should provide it a much needed visual update.

Image credits: Instagram handle: @wheel_tronicz

The bolted-on trellis subframe is a welcome addition to the 2021 RC series. The LED tail lamp and indicators seem to be the same as before but there’s no race cowl-shaped pillion seat. Instead, it gets a rather conventional flat seat with proper split grab handles. While the previous seat looked rather spectacular, the new one should be a bit more convenient (and hopefully a bit more comfortable) for all. One of the spy shots gives us a glimpse of the instrument cluster which seems to be an updated, fully-digital unit. Also, the test mule had a LED tail lamp similar to the one used in the current-gen and unlike that seen on the 2021 RC 390 spy shots.

It will most probably carry the same BS6 motor which powers the current iteration of the RC 200. For reference, the current-gen RC 200 produces 25 PS of power and 19.2 Nm of torque. KTM might fiddle around with the engine to change the output figures.

Image credits: Instagram handle: @wheel_tronicz