2017 BMW G 310 GS India Images, Features, Tech Specs, Expected Price And Launch Date

The new 2017 BMW G 310 GS is manufactured at the TVS facility in Hosur, the same plant where the G 310 R is also manufactured. While we’re yet to swing a leg over the G 310 GS, the motorcycle has received positive response from international media. We’re still awaiting more details about the official launch date. Till then, here’s what we know about the upcoming 2017 BMW G 310 R.

2017 BMW G 310 GS India Expected Prices

Besides the Royal Enfield Himalayan, there is no direct rival to the G 310 GS in India. It will, however, face some competition once the KTM 390 Adventure rides into India. The motorcycle is manufactured, along with the BMW G 310 R at TVS Motors’ plant in India which should help BMW to price the product competitively. The motorcycle is expected to be priced between INR 2.50 lakh – 3 lakh (on-road).

2017 BMW G 310 GS India Expected Launch Date

The BMW G 310 GS will most likely debut in the Indian market along with the G 310 R in 2018. We hope to hear some more official details at the 2018 Auto Expo in Delhi.

2017 BMW G 310 GS Features and Details

The G 310 GS is built around the same tubular steel frame as the R-model. Just like the G 310 R, the G 310 GS draws design cues from its bigger siblings, in this case the GS series. It features a with semi fairing and the sharp beak front. The baby GS also gets ABS, a multi-function instrument cluster, USD front forks and an aluminium swing-arm. The G 310 GS measures 2075mm in length, 880mm in width and 1,230mmin high, along with a wheelbase of 1,420mm. For the international market, the G 310 GS is offered with optional luggage carrier, top box, centre stand, LED indicators, heated grips, tank bag, GPS support and GPS Navigator for tackling the wilderness.

2017 BMW G 310 GS Engine and Performance

Power comes from the same 313 cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that’s employed in the G 310 R, with power and torque outputs of 34 hp at 9,500 rpm and 28Nm at 7500 rpm respectively. The six-speed transmission is retained from its R street-fighter sibling, but the exhaust system has been redesigned for the GS.

2017 BMW G 310 GS Safety

Braking duties are taken care of by 300mm single disc with 4-piston radial caliper at the front and 240mm disc, single piston floating caliper at the rear. ABS comes as standard.

2017 BMW G 310 GS India Technical Specifications

Engine Type and Displacement 313cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel injected engine with four valves and two overhead camshafts Bore x Stroke 80 mm x 62.1 mm Maximum Power 34 hp @ 9,500 rpm Maximum Torque 28Nm @ 7,500 rpm Transmission Synchromesh 6-speed, multiple-disc clutch Weight (kerb weight) 169.5 kilograms

2017 BMW G 310 GS Image Gallery

2017 BMW G 310 GS Video