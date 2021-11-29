New Bajaj Electric Scooter Spied – Updated Chetak Or Fluir?

Bajaj was one of the first manufacturers to offer electric scooters in the form of Bajaj Chetak. With a state subsidiary and FAME II, the new scooter costs around 1.23 lakhs. Recently it was spotted that Bajaj is testing their new electric scooter which is expected to be more affordable and we expect the new scooter to be priced around 1 lakh. Bajaj could name the new e-scooter Fluir or Fluor as Bajaj had trademarked these nametags long back. Speculations suggest that Bajaj could finally utilize these trademarked names.

Need for an affordable scooter

When you see the competition like Ola S1 and Ather 450x which are priced around the 1 lakh mark, Bajaj Chetak was a bit on the higher side when the scooter is only going to provide enough range for a city commute. It seems like Bajaj has decided to unleash a completely new electric scooter which would be priced around 1 lakh to compete with Ola S1 and Ather450x.

What can we make out from the spy shots?

The spy shot reveals quite a few things like the new Bajaj scooter will have a sleek, slim and different design as compared to Chetak. The headlight is now apron mounted and not like one we saw on Chetak which is mounted on the handlebar shroud.

It is visible that the rear section is compact and only houses tail lamps and rear indicators while the number plate is now mounted on the swingarm. Talking about the swingarm, the one in the spy shot resembles the Chetak unit. Another thing that is very noticeable is the roomy floorboard to accommodate bags and has enough space for the rider’s feet.

Apart from that, a split seat unit like the one which we saw on the new Aprilia SR 125 and SR 160 can also be seen. The new e-scooter might utilize cycle parts from Chetak like the powertrain. The electric Chetak is powered by an electric motor that generates 3.8kW/4.08kW (continuous/peak power) and 16Nm of torque. The IP-67 rated powertrain is fed by a 3kWh Li-ion battery which is also rated for the same level of environmental protection as the motor. The system allows the Bajaj Chetak Electric to hit a top speed of 60 kmph and two riding modes are on offer – Eco and Sport.

