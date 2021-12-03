MY2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Launched In India

One of the most formidable yet friendly litre-class superbikes out there, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R has been updated to MY2022. And the same has been launched in India at a starting price of INR 15,14,000/- (Ex-Showroom). The Ninja ZX-10R will be available in 2 colours (“Lime green” and “Metallic Diablo Black”). With the latest changes and evolution in design, Ninja ZX-10R has won many accolades from the customers, be in terms of the integrated winglet, LED headlamps, new ergonomics and many more.

Highlights of the MY22 Ninja ZX-10R are:

Engine

998 cm3 Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line four-engine (Cleaner Emissions)

203PS power (With Ram Air – 213PS)

Finger follower valve actuation (valve train designed by Kawasaki’s WorldSuperbike engineers)

DLC (Diamond-like Carbon coating) on finger follower

Electronic throttle valves

Air-cooled oil cooler based on feedback from Kawasaki’s World SBK race machine

Close-ratio Transmission

Updated Exhaust system

Chassis

Aluminium Twin-spar frame/Aluminium swingarm Advanced Showa BFF (Balance Free Front Fork) Horizontal Back-link Rear Suspension with Showa BFRC lite (Balance Free Rear Cushion) High performance Brembo brakes system (Brembo M50 monobloc callipers) All LED lighting (The LED headlights use direct projection units from Mitsubishi)



Aerodynamics/Ergonomics

Aerodynamic upper cowl Winglets built into the upper cowl generate downforce Aerodynamic tail cowl design Updated handlebar and footpeg positions



Also read: Kawasaki To Unleash Three New Electric Bikes By 2022

Electronics