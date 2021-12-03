MY2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Launched In India
One of the most formidable yet friendly litre-class superbikes out there, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R has been updated to MY2022. And the same has been launched in India at a starting price of INR 15,14,000/- (Ex-Showroom). The Ninja ZX-10R will be available in 2 colours (“Lime green” and “Metallic Diablo Black”). With the latest changes and evolution in design, Ninja ZX-10R has won many accolades from the customers, be in terms of the integrated winglet, LED headlamps, new ergonomics and many more.
Highlights of the MY22 Ninja ZX-10R are:
Engine
- 998 cm3 Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line four-engine (Cleaner Emissions)
- 203PS power (With Ram Air – 213PS)
- Finger follower valve actuation (valve train designed by Kawasaki’s WorldSuperbike engineers)
- DLC (Diamond-like Carbon coating) on finger follower
- Electronic throttle valves
- Air-cooled oil cooler based on feedback from Kawasaki’s World SBK race machine
- Close-ratio Transmission
- Updated Exhaust system
Chassis
- Aluminium Twin-spar frame/Aluminium swingarm
- Advanced Showa BFF (Balance Free Front Fork)
- Horizontal Back-link Rear Suspension with Showa BFRC lite (Balance Free Rear Cushion)
- High performance Brembo brakes system (Brembo M50 monobloc callipers)
- All LED lighting (The LED headlights use direct projection units from Mitsubishi)
Aerodynamics/Ergonomics
- Aerodynamic upper cowl
- Winglets built into the upper cowl generate downforce
- Aerodynamic tail cowl design
- Updated handlebar and footpeg positions
Electronics
- TFT Colour Instrumentation
- Smartphone Connectivity via RIDEOLOGY THE APP
- Electronic Cruise Control
- S-KTRC (Sport-Kawasaki TRaction control) (Modes: 1 to 5 and off)
- KLCM (Kawasaki Launch Control Mode)
- KCMF (Kawasaki Cornering Management Function)
- Power Modes (Full/Middle/Low)
- Integrated Riding Modes (Sport/Road/Rain/Rider (Manual))
- Kawasaki Engine Brake Control
- KIBS (Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System)
- Öhlins Electronic Steering Damper
- KQS (Kawasaki Quick Shifter)
