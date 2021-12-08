Mumbai-Based Firm To Launch AIoT Cars Next Year

Every brand is working towards cracking the code to autonomous driving. While most manufacturers are still working to pin down such a technology, AIMPL claims to have done it. Autonomous Intelligence Motors Private Limited or AIMPL, is a Mumbai-based service car company. The brand has announced that it will launch a self-driving car with Artificial Intelligence next year. The brand claims that it has created the first AI-powered self-driving car. It is also said that a variation of this self-driving car will reach the Indian shores by March 2022.

Growth of this Tech

The technology being used in this vehicle was first introduced by a student; Kushal Tanaji Shilimkar at the 2014 National Robotics Championships (NRC) in Bombay. He created a prototype for the AI-powered car and tested it in the closed and controlled environment of NRC. As a part of the testing, artificial road scenarios were created and the effectiveness of this technology was rated in terms of pedestrian control systems and collision avoidance systems among many others. In the further development of this technology, the vehicle has accumulated several thousands of kilometers in complex scenarios, that have helped in the bettering of the algorithms in place. In one of his statements Shilimkar said, “It’s a matter of a couple of months before our driverless cars take everyone to work.”

What do we know so far?

This AI-powered autonomous vehicle will be equipped with a BS-8 compliant engine for both petrol and diesel models, and will also have an electric variant. This means that we will get exquisite, state-of-the-art technology, leaving behind a minimum carbon footprint. The plethora of custom sensors, cameras, and radars fitted on this car will send the collected data to the onboard perception system. Apart from the standard obstacles, this system can identify potholes, diversion, roadblocks, snarled-up traffic, foggy weather condition, and heavy rainfall. It can also identify swarm of two-wheelers, autorickshaws, and abrupt intrusions like lane cutting and halting on the road. To keep the track of road curvatures, routes, and lanes; this system will have partial reliance on Google Maps. The overall system will have a 50 percent bias for Google Maps and the other 50 percent bias of the company’s sensors. Being developed by an Indian company, it is safe to say that the car will be able to handle the day-to-day tasks put forth by Indian users.

