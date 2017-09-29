Will The Ducati GP18 Be The Perfect MotoGP Machine? Ducati Boss Davide Tardozzi Seems Confident

We’ve all seen Andrea Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo (and Andrea Iannone in the previous season) showcase the grunt of Ducati’s MotoGP motorcycles on straight lines. But the same machines aren’t the best in the competition when it comes to mid-corner turning. However, Ducati Boss Davide Tardozzi is confident that the issue will be put to rest, once and for all with the GP18 motorcycle. The next generation of Ducati’s MotoGP motorcycle is scheduled to debut at the post-race test at the Spanish circuit in November.

The former WSB race winner added that the issues have been addressed with the assistance of Ducati test rider and retired MotoGP racer Casey Stoner. Stoner was recently seen in Valencia testing the GP18 machine, along with the upcoming Ducati Panigale V4. Tardozzi says that his feedback has been more than positive.

Tardozzi said in an interview, “Casey was very clear in what is the way to follow, and now it is up to Gigi and the engineers to manage the information that he has given us. He supports all his ideas and suggestions with fact, and he was as impressive as usual. He confirmed a few things that Dovi and Jorge gave us through the year, he gave us some advice about what we need to perform more, mainly with the entry of the corners. Our problem is always the same in the middle of the corner too though – we’ve said so long that it’s now boring!”

Meanwhile, Factory Ducati Team rider Andrea Dovizioso stands in second position in the World MotoGP Championship 2017, trailing 16 points behind the reigning MotoGP Champion and top contender for the 2017 title Marc Marquez of Honda Factory Team. Jorge Lorenzo currently stands seventh in the 2017 Championship with 106 points.

Via MotorcycleNews