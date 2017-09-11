TVS Racing Delivers Outstanding Performance At Gulf Monsoon Bhopal Scooter Autocross 2017

TVS Racing successfully won all three positions in Group B category at Gulf Monsoon Bhopal Autocross event. TVS Racing team was represented by four participants in the Group B category namely, Syed Asif Ali, Imran Pasha, Akash Satpute and Shamim Khan at India’s first ever monsoon Scooter Autocross event.

Syed Asif Ali won the first position in Group B category, Imran Pasha stood 2nd in the same category followed by Akash Satpute in the 3rd position. The team performed consistently with changing weather conditions on the track. The event was marked by slight rains an evening before setting the stage for a monsoon Autocross event the next morning.

All the riders from TVS Racing picked up speed right from the start line and continued the momentum till the end of the race. Asif, the ace scooter racer from TVS Racing put up a great show with dramatic twists and turns and picked up speed up with the progression of the tournament. He was awarded the trophy for the fastest rider of the day at the tournament.

TVS Racing at Gulf Monsoon Scooter Autocross 2017 –

Group B (Scooters upto 210cc – 4 stroke)

Sr. No. Vehicle Name Total Time City 1 TVS SXR 160 Syed Asif Ali 00.02:57.41 Bhopal 2 TVS SXR 160 Imran Pasha 00.02:58.12 Hosur 3 TVS SXR 160 Aakash Satpute 00.03:00.31 Aurangabad