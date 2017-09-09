Maruti Suzuki Autoprix 2017 Season 1 Kicks Off; Will Comprise Of 7 Rounds To Be Over 5 Months

Maruti Suzuki is all set to kick-off the first season of Maruti Suzuki Autoprix 2017. This Autocross format is aimed to offer an exhilarating and adventurous experience to the contestants who compete to win the coveted title of the National Maruti Suzuki Autoprix Champion.

Maruti Suzuki Autoprix 2017 will be screening participants across all four zones of the country. The nationwide hunt for the most skilled drivers will witness motorsport enthusiasts drive over specially curated undulated tracks with tight and twisty turns and variations in surface.

Maruti Suzuki Autoprix 2017 (Season 1) will be held over five months, comprising of seven rounds covering Bengaluru, Pune, Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Indore, Gurgaon and Guwahati. The finale will be held in Greater Noida at Buddh International Circuit.

By encouraging amateur motorsports enthusiasts to participate, Maruti Suzuki Autoprix 2017 (Season 1) will act as a stepping stone for them to hone their motoring skills and enjoy the thrill of adventure in a safe environment before graduating to tougher formats of rallying. The winner of the overall championship will bag the all new Maruti Suzuki Swift. There are also cash prizes to be won by the winners of the titles and city rounds as well.

Maruti Suzuki Autoprix 2017 (Season 1) Calendar