Honda Secures 2017 MotoGP Constructors Title

Honda has won the Constructors Title in the 2017 FIM MotoGP World Championship. On October 29, Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team RC213V) finished 4th in the Malaysian Grand Prix, giving Honda a sufficient points-lead to take the constructors’ crown for the second year in a row, with one race, Valencia, remaining in the season.

Each race in the Constructors championship, bike manufacturers are awarded points equal to their best rider’s result. The title is determined by the total points earned. Honda’s title was won by the combined efforts of Repsol Honda Team’s Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa on Honda factory bikes, and LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow.

Since winning its first premier class title in 1966 on a 4-stroke 500cc Honda RC181, Honda has won a total of 23 constructors titles.

2017 MotoGP Constructors Championship Points (as of the end of Round 17: Malaysia)

1st Honda 332 points 2nd Ducati 303 points 3rd Yamaha 301 points 4th Suzuki 87 points 5th Aprilia 64 points 6th KTM 64 points

Honda has won a total of 67 constructors’ titles over all classes in the Road Racing World Championship.