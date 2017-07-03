Home Motorsport GermanGP : Marc Marquez Scores Eighth In A Row Win In Sachsenring; Leads 2017 World Championship
GermanGP : Marc Marquez Scores Eighth In A Row Win In Sachsenring; Leads 2017 World Championship

GermanGP : Marc Marquez Scores Eighth In A Row Win In Sachsenring; Leads 2017 World Championship

By Suvil SusvirkarJuly 3, 2017

Marc Marquez continued his winning spree at the Sachsenring with his eighth in a row victory on German soil. It was his second win of the 2017 season. Teammate Dani Pedrosa took the third spot on the podium to complete the fourth double-podium finish (Austin, Jerez, Catalunya, Sachsenring) for Repsol Honda in nine races. Meanwhile, Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Viñales and Valentino Rossi, after starting from eleventh and ninth positions, finished fourth and fifth respectively at the final race before the MotoGP summer break.

July 3, 2017-MotoGP-German-GP-Sachsenring-2-600x433.jpg

Marquez and Pedrosa got a good start from the front row. But Dani was soon overtaken by Monster Yamaha Tech 3 rider Jonas Folger on lap five. The German then overtook Marquez on the following lap but Respol Honda rider managed to move back on top on lap 11. Marc dedicated his 31st MotoGP win (the same tally as Eddie Lawson) to Nicky Hayden, who passed away in May. Folger delivered an incredible performance in front of his home crowd by sealing a maiden MotoGP podium, securing second position after a tough battle with Marquez.

July 3, 2017-MotoGP-German-GP-Sachsenring-3-600x400.jpg

With a victory in GermanGP, Marquez now leads the 2017 World Championship by five points, ahead of Movistar Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales.

Pos.RiderNumNationPointsTeamConstructorTime/Gap
1MARQUEZ MARC93SPA25Repsol Honda TeamHonda40’59.525
2FOLGER JONAS94GER20Monster Yamaha Tech 3Yamaha3.31
3PEDROSA DANI26SPA16Repsol Honda TeamHonda11.546
4VINALES MAVERICK25SPA13Movistar Yamaha MotoGPYamaha14.253
5ROSSI VALENTINO46ITA11Movistar Yamaha MotoGPYamaha14.98
6BAUTISTA ALVARO19SPA10Pull&Bear Aspar TeamDucati16.534
7ESPARGARO ALEIX41SPA9Aprilia Racing Team GresiniAprilia19.736
8DOVIZIOSO ANDREA4ITA8Ducati TeamDucati20.188
9ZARCO JOHANN5FRA7Monster Yamaha Tech 3Yamaha21.138
10CRUTCHLOW CAL35GBR6LCR HondaHonda24.21
11LORENZO JORGE99SPA5Ducati TeamDucati25.659
12PETRUCCI DANILO9ITA4Octo Pramac RacingDucati31.54
13ESPARGARO POL44SPA3Red Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM32.179
14SMITH BRADLEY38GBR2Red Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM36.453
15MILLER JACK43AUS1Team EG 0,0 Marc VDSHonda37.771
16KALLIO MIKA36FIN0Red Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM37.852
17ABRAHAM KAREL17CZE0Pull&Bear Aspar TeamDucati39.323
18RABAT Tito53SPA0Team EG 0,0 Marc VDSHonda41.19
19BAZ Loris76FRA0Reale Avintia RacingDucati59.85
20REDDING SCOTT45GBR0Octo Pramac RacingDucati1’01.664

World Championship Standing

Pos.RiderNumNationPointsTeam
1MARQUEZ MARC93SPA129Repsol Honda Team
2VINALES MAVERICK25SPA124Movistar Yamaha MotoGP
3DOVIZIOSO ANDREA4ITA123Ducati Team
4ROSSI VALENTINO46ITA119Movistar Yamaha MotoGP
5PEDROSA DANI26SPA103Repsol Honda Team
6ZARCO JOHANN5FRA84Monster Yamaha Tech 3
7FOLGER JONAS94GER71Monster Yamaha Tech 3
8PETRUCCI DANILO9ITA66Octo Pramac Racing
9LORENZO JORGE99SPA65Ducati Team
10CRUTCHLOW CAL35GBR64LCR Honda

Motoroids Comments
Facebook Comments
(0 Comments)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. All the fields are required.

Sign in with Google
Galleries
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews

New BMW X3 (Third-Generation) - Image Gallery

All-New 2017 Volkswagen Polo - Image Gallery

New BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo - Image Gallery

Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6×6 Replica - Image Gallery