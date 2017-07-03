GermanGP : Marc Marquez Scores Eighth In A Row Win In Sachsenring; Leads 2017 World Championship

Marc Marquez continued his winning spree at the Sachsenring with his eighth in a row victory on German soil. It was his second win of the 2017 season. Teammate Dani Pedrosa took the third spot on the podium to complete the fourth double-podium finish (Austin, Jerez, Catalunya, Sachsenring) for Repsol Honda in nine races. Meanwhile, Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Viñales and Valentino Rossi, after starting from eleventh and ninth positions, finished fourth and fifth respectively at the final race before the MotoGP summer break.

Marquez and Pedrosa got a good start from the front row. But Dani was soon overtaken by Monster Yamaha Tech 3 rider Jonas Folger on lap five. The German then overtook Marquez on the following lap but Respol Honda rider managed to move back on top on lap 11. Marc dedicated his 31st MotoGP win (the same tally as Eddie Lawson) to Nicky Hayden, who passed away in May. Folger delivered an incredible performance in front of his home crowd by sealing a maiden MotoGP podium, securing second position after a tough battle with Marquez.

With a victory in GermanGP, Marquez now leads the 2017 World Championship by five points, ahead of Movistar Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales.

Pos. Rider Num Nation Points Team Constructor Time/Gap 1 MARQUEZ MARC 93 SPA 25 Repsol Honda Team Honda 40’59.525 2 FOLGER JONAS 94 GER 20 Monster Yamaha Tech 3 Yamaha 3.31 3 PEDROSA DANI 26 SPA 16 Repsol Honda Team Honda 11.546 4 VINALES MAVERICK 25 SPA 13 Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 14.253 5 ROSSI VALENTINO 46 ITA 11 Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 14.98 6 BAUTISTA ALVARO 19 SPA 10 Pull&Bear Aspar Team Ducati 16.534 7 ESPARGARO ALEIX 41 SPA 9 Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 19.736 8 DOVIZIOSO ANDREA 4 ITA 8 Ducati Team Ducati 20.188 9 ZARCO JOHANN 5 FRA 7 Monster Yamaha Tech 3 Yamaha 21.138 10 CRUTCHLOW CAL 35 GBR 6 LCR Honda Honda 24.21 11 LORENZO JORGE 99 SPA 5 Ducati Team Ducati 25.659 12 PETRUCCI DANILO 9 ITA 4 Octo Pramac Racing Ducati 31.54 13 ESPARGARO POL 44 SPA 3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 32.179 14 SMITH BRADLEY 38 GBR 2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 36.453 15 MILLER JACK 43 AUS 1 Team EG 0,0 Marc VDS Honda 37.771 16 KALLIO MIKA 36 FIN 0 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 37.852 17 ABRAHAM KAREL 17 CZE 0 Pull&Bear Aspar Team Ducati 39.323 18 RABAT Tito 53 SPA 0 Team EG 0,0 Marc VDS Honda 41.19 19 BAZ Loris 76 FRA 0 Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 59.85 20 REDDING SCOTT 45 GBR 0 Octo Pramac Racing Ducati 1’01.664

