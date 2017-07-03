GermanGP : Marc Marquez Scores Eighth In A Row Win In Sachsenring; Leads 2017 World Championship

Marc Marquez continued his winning spree at the Sachsenring with his eighth in a row victory on German soil. It was his second win of the 2017 season. Teammate Dani Pedrosa took the third spot on the podium to complete the fourth double-podium finish (Austin, Jerez, Catalunya, Sachsenring) for Repsol Honda in nine races. Meanwhile, Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Viñales and Valentino Rossi, after starting from eleventh and ninth positions, finished fourth and fifth respectively at the final race before the MotoGP summer break.
Marquez and Pedrosa got a good start from the front row. But Dani was soon overtaken by Monster Yamaha Tech 3 rider Jonas Folger on lap five. The German then overtook Marquez on the following lap but Respol Honda rider managed to move back on top on lap 11. Marc dedicated his 31st MotoGP win (the same tally as Eddie Lawson) to Nicky Hayden, who passed away in May. Folger delivered an incredible performance in front of his home crowd by sealing a maiden MotoGP podium, securing second position after a tough battle with Marquez.
With a victory in GermanGP, Marquez now leads the 2017 World Championship by five points, ahead of Movistar Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales.
|Pos.
|Rider
|Num
|Nation
|Points
|Team
|Constructor
|Time/Gap
|1
|MARQUEZ MARC
|93
|SPA
|25
|Repsol Honda Team
|Honda
|40’59.525
|2
|FOLGER JONAS
|94
|GER
|20
|Monster Yamaha Tech 3
|Yamaha
|3.31
|3
|PEDROSA DANI
|26
|SPA
|16
|Repsol Honda Team
|Honda
|11.546
|4
|VINALES MAVERICK
|25
|SPA
|13
|Movistar Yamaha MotoGP
|Yamaha
|14.253
|5
|ROSSI VALENTINO
|46
|ITA
|11
|Movistar Yamaha MotoGP
|Yamaha
|14.98
|6
|BAUTISTA ALVARO
|19
|SPA
|10
|Pull&Bear Aspar Team
|Ducati
|16.534
|7
|ESPARGARO ALEIX
|41
|SPA
|9
|Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
|Aprilia
|19.736
|8
|DOVIZIOSO ANDREA
|4
|ITA
|8
|Ducati Team
|Ducati
|20.188
|9
|ZARCO JOHANN
|5
|FRA
|7
|Monster Yamaha Tech 3
|Yamaha
|21.138
|10
|CRUTCHLOW CAL
|35
|GBR
|6
|LCR Honda
|Honda
|24.21
|11
|LORENZO JORGE
|99
|SPA
|5
|Ducati Team
|Ducati
|25.659
|12
|PETRUCCI DANILO
|9
|ITA
|4
|Octo Pramac Racing
|Ducati
|31.54
|13
|ESPARGARO POL
|44
|SPA
|3
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|32.179
|14
|SMITH BRADLEY
|38
|GBR
|2
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|36.453
|15
|MILLER JACK
|43
|AUS
|1
|Team EG 0,0 Marc VDS
|Honda
|37.771
|16
|KALLIO MIKA
|36
|FIN
|0
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|37.852
|17
|ABRAHAM KAREL
|17
|CZE
|0
|Pull&Bear Aspar Team
|Ducati
|39.323
|18
|RABAT Tito
|53
|SPA
|0
|Team EG 0,0 Marc VDS
|Honda
|41.19
|19
|BAZ Loris
|76
|FRA
|0
|Reale Avintia Racing
|Ducati
|59.85
|20
|REDDING SCOTT
|45
|GBR
|0
|Octo Pramac Racing
|Ducati
|1’01.664
World Championship Standing
|Pos.
|Rider
|Num
|Nation
|Points
|Team
|1
|MARQUEZ MARC
|93
|SPA
|129
|Repsol Honda Team
|2
|VINALES MAVERICK
|25
|SPA
|124
|Movistar Yamaha MotoGP
|3
|DOVIZIOSO ANDREA
|4
|ITA
|123
|Ducati Team
|4
|ROSSI VALENTINO
|46
|ITA
|119
|Movistar Yamaha MotoGP
|5
|PEDROSA DANI
|26
|SPA
|103
|Repsol Honda Team
|6
|ZARCO JOHANN
|5
|FRA
|84
|Monster Yamaha Tech 3
|7
|FOLGER JONAS
|94
|GER
|71
|Monster Yamaha Tech 3
|8
|PETRUCCI DANILO
|9
|ITA
|66
|Octo Pramac Racing
|9
|LORENZO JORGE
|99
|SPA
|65
|Ducati Team
|10
|CRUTCHLOW CAL
|35
|GBR
|64
|LCR Honda