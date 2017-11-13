VIDEO: This Modified Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Will Dwarf Almost Anything Around It

Kerala, the car modification capital of the country, has got yet another wicked mod-job that is catching the attention of people across India. This time, the model to hit the modification shop is the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, an SUV which has become a popular choice with off-road enthusiasts.

November 13, 2017-Modified-Isuzu-D-Max-V-Cross-2-600x369.jpg

Done up by the folks at Grid7 Customs, the highlight of this modified Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is a half foot (six inch) lift kit which takes this model to new heights (pun intended). A few other modifications include an off-road spec bumper, snorkel, LED light bar, HID kit, Lenso alloy wheels wrapped in Cooper tyres, aftermarket wheel arches, Areoklas bedliner and smoked tail lights.

Also read: Modified Chevrolet Cruze ‘Hyper-Wide’ Is Probably The Country’s Wildest

The owner of this modified Isuzu D-Max V-Cross has also opted for the chrome delete package where all the chrome parts get a blacked out finish, giving the SUV a stealth look. This high rolling monster, with its tremendous road presence, is most likely to give other cars around it the fright of their life.

November 13, 2017-Modified-Isuzu-D-Max-V-Cross-1-600x374.jpg

Details regarding the modifications to the engine, if any, remain scarce at the moment. Hence it can be safe to assume that the modified Isuzu D-Max-V-Cross sources power from the same 2.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine that produces 134 hp and 320 Nm of torque. Mated to a five speed manual transmission, the model also features a four wheel drive system.

Motoroids Comments
(0 Comments)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. All the fields are required.

Sign in with Google