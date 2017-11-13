VIDEO: This Modified Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Will Dwarf Almost Anything Around It

Kerala, the car modification capital of the country, has got yet another wicked mod-job that is catching the attention of people across India. This time, the model to hit the modification shop is the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, an SUV which has become a popular choice with off-road enthusiasts.

Done up by the folks at Grid7 Customs, the highlight of this modified Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is a half foot (six inch) lift kit which takes this model to new heights (pun intended). A few other modifications include an off-road spec bumper, snorkel, LED light bar, HID kit, Lenso alloy wheels wrapped in Cooper tyres, aftermarket wheel arches, Areoklas bedliner and smoked tail lights.

The owner of this modified Isuzu D-Max V-Cross has also opted for the chrome delete package where all the chrome parts get a blacked out finish, giving the SUV a stealth look. This high rolling monster, with its tremendous road presence, is most likely to give other cars around it the fright of their life.

Details regarding the modifications to the engine, if any, remain scarce at the moment. Hence it can be safe to assume that the modified Isuzu D-Max-V-Cross sources power from the same 2.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine that produces 134 hp and 320 Nm of torque. Mated to a five speed manual transmission, the model also features a four wheel drive system.