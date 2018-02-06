DC Modified Mahindra Thar Unveiled, Yours For INR 5.95 Lakh

DC Design has taken the wraps off yet another modification work, this time based on Mahindra’s popular off-roader, the Thar. Christened the DC Hammer, the model receives a host of visual and feature upgrades inside out.

Up-front, the DC Hammer based on the Thar features a new front bumper, re-profiled bonnet, front grille, LED projector headlamps, LED turn indicators and LED fog lamps. On either side, this modified Thar receives offset alloy wheels, flared wheel arches and a few chrome trims here and there. Also on offer is a custom hardtop which looks much more chunkier than the other options available in the market. At the posterior, the model is equipped with LED tail lights and a new rear bumper.

Inside, the DC Hammer features an all red theme for the dashboard, doors and seats apart from a few wooden inserts. The model is now equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system while the HVAC vents receive the chrome treatment. The two bench seats which are available as standard make way for two captain seats in the second row.

Engine specifications remain unchanged and hence this modified Mahindra Thar continues to source power from the same 2.5-litre CRDe engine. This motor is capable of producing 105 bhp and 247 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are taken care of by a five speed manual unit. Limited to just 300 units, this modification will set you back by INR 5.95 lakh, excluding the cost of the donor car.