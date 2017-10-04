Video: Triumph Tiger Inspired Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Has The Heart, If Not The Size

The Triumph Tiger is one of the most versatile motorcycles in the automobile universe. We’ve had our share of fun with the motorcycle while reviewing it, and testing its capabilities at the Triumph Tiger Trails. But like all good things, this one too comes with an expensive price tag. So, instead of selling a kidney, someone decided to customise his existing Pulsar NS200 into an Triumph Tiger 800 inspired adventure tourer and it looks ready to leave its pug marks in the wild.

To start with, the Triumph Tiger inspired Pulsar NS200 gets a comprehensive crash guard protection. Moreover, the customised naked roadster now wears a height adjustable windscreen, knuckle-guards, a pair of saddle-stays, a pillion backrest and a top box mounting plate. The owner, Pawan, has also installed an aftermarket exhaust with aluminium casing which replaces the stock under-belly unit. The motorcycle uses Mild Steel Rods for the crash guards and the windscreen mount. The stock clip-on handlebar has been replaced by a KTM 390 Duke sourced unit for upright, touring friendly ergonomics.

The comprehensive protection package has resulted in an increased weight which stands about 8-12 kilograms over a stock Bajaj Pulsar NS200. However, to compensate for the added weight, the motorcycle receives BMC air filter which works in sync with the aftermarket exhaust to provide a marginal boost in performance. The exact figures are not available.

What else is new? Check out the motorcycle in action in the video below (Courtesy: Bigbang Biker):

Modified Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Image Gallery