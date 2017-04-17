Custom Made Royal Enfield Classic 350 ‘Brat Bob’ Bobber Looks Picture Perfect

We’ve seen quite a few custom built motorcycles in the past but this Royal Enfield Classic 350 is one of the finest that we’ve seen in recent times. The folks at GRID7 Customs from Kerala recently customised a Royal Enfield Classic 350 to look like a bobber and it looks picture perfect.

Christened as the Brat Bob, the 350cc Royal Enfield sheds all its stock parts and receives alterations to its frame for a bobber-like styling. Upfront is a projector headlight which resembles the unit on the Royal Enfield Thunderbird. The front shock absorber and stem have been changed to re-position the height. You’d notice that the blinkers are missing and instead, a pair of rear view mirrors occupy the space next to the headlight. However, the front turn indicators are integrated into the handlebar for a unique look. The bar end integrated front blinkers look pretty neat. The rear blinkers are positioned unconventionally too, placed on the top of the rear suspension which gives this bobber a clean look. The custom lighting also acts as daytime running lights.

Behind the headlight is a new and compact analogue-cum-digital instrument console. It features an analogue tachometer while rest of the information is displayed on a digital screen. The stock fuel tank has been replaced for a new unit which is said to have more height and low width. The factory installed saddle has been replaced by a custom leather seat. Being a bobber, this one features just the rider seat. A compact tail light sits on the top of the rear fender while the rear blinker, as aforementioned, as placed on to the fitment section of the rear shock absorbers. The custom made short-exhaust adds to the typical bobber look of the motorcycle. The motorcycle is wrapped in a black paint while the frame and the swingarm receive a contrasting taupe-lighter shade.

The motorcycle rides on aftermarket rims wrapped with a 110mm section front and a 140mm section rear MRF tyres. It also features a rear disc brake instead of the factory installed drum unit for added stopping power. Other custom bits include side boxes, lightweight mudguards and an extended swing arm.

This custom built Royal Enfield Classic 350 bobber is one of the most well executed builds that we’ve seen in the recent past and the the folks at Grid7 Customs deserve a round of applause for the motorcycle. Check out the motorcycle in the video below. Do share your views with us through the comments section.

Here are some more images of the Brat Bob: