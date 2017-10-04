Mini JCW Pro Edition Launched in India, Priced Rs 43.9 Lakh: Images, features, Specs and Details

The enticing new Mini JCW Pro Edition has been launched in India today, with a price tag of 43.9 Lakh ex-showroom. Only 20 units of the special edition car will be available in the country, and the bookings will happen exclusively through Amazon India.

Mini JCW Pro Design and Styling

The MINI JCW Pro Edition will be available as a Completely- Built up Unit (CBU) in India. This limited edition combines the already powerful MINI 3-Door Cooper S with the John Cooper Works Tuning Kit for additional performance, along with original John Cooper Works Accessories to a distinctive visual appeal. The MINI JCW Pro Edition is available in a choice of two colours, Midnight Black and British Racing Green.

The MINI JCW Pro Edition features a blazing red roof and red mirror caps to underline its focus on performance. The bonnet on the car is matte black with rear stripes accented by a red pinstripe for a sporty look. The LED headlights on the car are surrounded by trim rings in black. The car also comes loaded with the JCW aerodynamic package and John Cooper Works emblem at the rear.

On the sides, the 17” cosmos spoke black alloys, with the 205 profile tyres look smashing. The John Cooper Works Tuning Kit features Carbon Fibre finished dual pipe exhausts and controllable exhaust valve systems.

MINI JCW Pro Edition Interior

The interior of the Mini JCW Pro Edition tries its bit to blend racing pedigree and luxury, with quality materials and attention to detail. The car gets distinctive John Cooper Works Sport Seats with integrated headrests, designed in Alcantara Leather with contrasting Red Dinamica. The JCW Steering wheel gets perforated leather and red stitching and also has paddle shifters. The steering gets adjusted automatically to suit the speed of the car.

Other features include the John Cooper Works door sills, the John Cooper Works gear selector lever, accented by the Glowing Red trim. The car also gets an anthracite roof liner.

Mini JCW Pro Edition features

The MINI JCW Pro Edition comes with a high contrast MINI Head-Up Display, which provides information regarding the media outputs, navigation and telephone options directly in the line of sight for the driver. Harman Kardon Hi-Fi Audio System, featuring 12 high performance speakers and an eight-channel digital amplifier, delivers 360 watts of powerful sound.

Mini JCW Pro Edition Engine and Performance

The 210hp with TwinPower Turbo engine kicks from 0-100 km/hr in a stomach-lurching 6.5 seconds. The 2-litre 4-cylinder petrolengine with TwinPower Turbo delivers upto 300 Nm of Torque.

MINI 3- Door Cooper S Without JCW Tuning Kit With JCW Tuning Kit Power (hp) 192 ( 141 kW ) 210 (155 kW ) Torque (Nm) 280 300 Acceleration 0-100 km/hr 6.7 sec 6.5 sec

The 6-speed automatic steptronic transmission, allows for quicker, smoother shifts that can be controlled via the paddle shifters on the steering wheel. Plus, with the added functionality of Launch Control, the racing pedigree of this MINI is well and truly up for display.

The three MINI Driving Modes enable an individualised vehicle set-up focusing on either ride comfort, sportiness or efficiency, according to preference. In addition to the standard MID mode, the Sport mode is geared towards active driving fun while the Green mode supports fuel-efficient driving. The Electronic Damper Control sets the suspension of the car dependant on the driving mode that has been selected. Green and MID modes allow for a softer suspension setting for city driving. However, when the roads allow, in Sport mode, the true go-kart handling of the vehicle can be exploited.

Mini JCW Pro Edition Safety Features

The MINI JCW Pro Edition is stacked with competent, contemporary safety technology. The standard safety equipment comprises of Front and Passenger Airbags, Brake Assist, 3-Point Seat Belts, Dynamic Stability Control, Crash Sensor, Anti-lock Braking System, Cornering Brake Control and Run-flat Indicator.

MINI JCW Pro Edition Price and Bookings

The MINI JCW Pro Edition is available at an ex-showroom price of INR 43, 90, 000 and can be booked at www.amazon.in/mini

MINI JCW Pro Edition Images