MG Motor India Launches A New Mobile Showroom For Tier 2 And Tier 3 Markets

Today, British automotive manufacturer, MG Motor launched a new mobile showroom called ‘MG Experience on Wheels’. The brand took up this initiative as a part of its commitment to redefine the retail automotive experience and to expand its dealership reach/touchpoint across various tier 2 and tier 3 cities in India. The main aim of this new mobile showroom is to further improve customer engagement across the country, especially where its showrooms are not yet present. This new mobile showroom will now be travelling across tier 2 and tier 3 cities in India from the 5th of December 2019.

Talking about the mobile showroom, the MG Experience on Wheels is a 45-feet long trailer, which displays the brand’s popular SUV – the Hector. This mobile showroom will be offering the customers a similar experience like other MG showrooms across the country, as it showcases the brand’s British heritage through an interactive digital terminal. This digital interface also allows visitors to experience the Hector and choose its accessories and configure the car as well.

“The latest on-ground campaign builds on our ‘Automotive Retail 2.0’ proposition that leverages innovative digital tools to deliver engaging, immersive, and differentiated experiences to our customers. MG Experience on Wheels will help us expand our reach further and garner customer interest in markets where our showrooms are not yet present,” said Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India.

Also Read: MG Motor Announces #ChangeWhatYouCan Campaign To Encourage EV Adoption In India

In other news, MG Motor recently announced a new campaign called #ChangeWhatYouCan, to spread awareness about the current situation of the environment and encourage Indians to start adopting EVs in the near future. One of the main reasons why MG Motor India has started this campaign is to promote its upcoming all-electric crossover – the MG ZS EV. The brand aims to ignite an EV revolution in India, which is why it has also roped in popular British actor, Benedict Cumberbatch to promote the soon-to-be-launched MG ZS EV.