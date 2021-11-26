MG Adopts To Solar Hybrid Energy For Its Plant

MG Motor India has become the first car company to switch to wind-solar hybrid energy for its manufacturing facility. The manufacturing facility of MG in Halol will receive 50% of electricity from CleanMax Wind Solar Hybrid Park. The Halol facility is expected to begin drawing power in February 2022 from CleanMax’s hybrid park in Rajkot and will continue to do so for 15 years.

Official statements

Talking about the partnership, Rajeev Chaba, President, and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “We have ensured our commitment towards a sustainable future which has encouraged many to adopt zero-emission vehicles and contribute towards protecting the environment. Our association with CleanMax is another step towards developing a clean manufacturing ecosystem. With this move, we hope to enhance our role in building a sustainable environment while also lowering our energy costs.”

Kuldeep Jain, Founder, and MD of CleanMax said, “We are honored that MG Motor India has chosen CleanMax as its sustainability partner. By supplying 50% of its power requirement from our Hybrid farm, MG Motor India will see significant operating cost savings, while also making a very impressive reduction in its CO2 emissions. We will also provide cost benefits to offer a hassle-free solution to the carmaker. Unlike standalone Solar or Wind power, Wind Solar Hybrid Power provides round the clock power supply, enabling consumers to meet a greater percentage of their daily power needs with renewable energy.”

MG Motor India: a quick recap

The MG Astor was launched in the month of October at an introductory price of ₹9.78 lakh. At the time of the launch, MG announced that the first batch of bookings will be limited to 5000 units. MG also assured that these 5000 cars will be delivered before the end of 2021. However, MG has released a video where Mr. Gaurav Gupta, the chief commercial officer of MG Motor India has assured that the batch 1 customers will get price protection if the deliveries are delayed.

The deliveries could be delayed due to the ongoing semi-conductor chip shortage which is severely affecting the automobile industry. The MG Astor comes with two petrol engines. The first is a naturally-aspirated 1.5-liter engine producing 110hp and 144nm of torque. It comes mated to an 8-step CVT gearbox or a manual gearbox. The more powerful engine is a 1.3-liter turbocharged engine that produces 140hp and 220nm of torque and comes mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox.