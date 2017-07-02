2018 Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio Revealed at Goodwood

The face-lifted versions of the 2018 Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio sisters have been fully revealed as part of the company’s showcase for the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Celebrating 70 years of the GranTurismo moniker, the updated four-seater twins borrow design cues from the Alfieri concept. The front features a sharper shark-nose grille along with redesigned air intakes. Maserati claims that this has allowed it to make the overall design slippier, with the drag coefficients dropping from 0.33 to 0.32 on the coupe and from 0.35 to 0.33 on the drop-top variant.

Inside, the car now gets Poltrona Frau leather clad seats and a redesigned central console with an 8.4 inch touchscreen replacing most of the physical buttons. The high-definition screen which finds pride of place in the centre of the cabin also features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionalities. Forged aluminium knobs still do the duty for the climate control system and the drive mode settings. The audio system too has been updated to a premium Harman Kardon set, although we believe that most buyers would prefer the distinctive Italian rasp from the engine instead.

Beneath the skin, the twins will continue to be powered by the Ferrari-derived naturally aspirated 4.7L V8 which is good for 460 HP and 520 Nm of peak torque. Power is delivered to the rear wheels through a ZF-sourced 6-speed automatic transmission.

When it goes on sale in the first quarter of 2018, Modena will offer the GranTurismo in two variants – the base ‘Sport’ and the more performance oriented ‘Corse’. Both the variants offer similar performance figures with 0-100 times of 4.8 and 4.7 seconds as well as top speeds of 299 and 301 kmph respectively.

Customers booking the updated coupe or convertible at the Goodwood Festival will also receive a special Bulgari designed watch as a welcome token.

The updated Maserati line-up at Goodwood was accompanied by a showcase of some of the significant GranTurismo models from the Italian marque over the years as part of its ‘Tales of GranTurismo’ stand. This includes the 1947 A6 1500, the first mass produced GT – the 1957 3500 GT Vignale, the Guigiaro designed 1967 Ghibli SS Coupe and the 1998 3200GT Assetto Corsa.