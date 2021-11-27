Maruti Working On A Swift-Based Crossover?

Suzuki has something for everyone. Its ever-increasing portfolio has a taste for all palettes. From the smallest mini and compact Alto to the more elegant Ciaz and the compact SUV Brezza, it caters to almost all audiences, and now it also wishes to enter the Sub-compact SUV segment. According to reports the brand is working on a sub-compact SUV that will sit on the same platform as the Swift Sport. Rumour has it that this car could be called the Swift Cross.

What to expect?

In terms of design, the Swift Cross looks like an amalgamation of the Swift and the Ignis. It gets a similar boxy shape, with higher ground clearance and a short wheelbase. Its roof rails, wider wheel arches and the wheels all remind us of the Ignis. But there are many elements to this car that set it apart. The headlights are sharp and get a projector set up. They neatly merge into the piano black grille. The fog lamps look LED and get a quad set up. The front bumper also gets a silver skid plate at the bottom. Though we only get to see the front of the car in the picture, it is safe to say that we would get to see similar plastic cladding at the back as well. Overall the car looks upright and has a prudent appeal, thanks to the more sophisticated design.

Talking about performance, this car is a derivative of the more recently revealed ‘Swift Sport’, though the Sport model for the Swift is still in the works, it is safe to say being a Swift it will have the same fun to drive and agile dynamics. The new crossover could get a 1.4L Turbo petrol engine coupled with a 48 V mild hybrid system. It is the same unit that is powering the 2022 S-Cross, where it produces 127HP of max power and 235Nm of max torque. This car might also get optional all-wheel-drive capabilities with the ‘AllGrip’ tech as seen on the new S-Cross.

There is no information regarding the release or reveal of this car, but it could be that this new Crossover is released alongside the Swift Sport in 2023 or the next year from it. Seeing the ever-growing demand for compact and sub-compact SUVs we hope to see this car make it to Indian shores.